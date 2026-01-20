Is Kylian Mbappé Playing Today? Latest Real Madrid Champions League Updates
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabéu today for a high-stakes Matchday 7 clash against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League. With the race for a top-eight finish tightening, all eyes are on the injury report as manager Álvaro Arbeloa navigates a decimated squad in his European debut. Amidst a defensive crisis that has left the backline in tatters, the status of the club’s premier superstar remains the biggest question mark for fans and bettors alike.
Where to Watch Real Madrid at AS Monaco
- Arena: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, ViX
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Real Madrid at AS Monaco Betting Odds
- Spread: RMA -1.5 (-130) | MON +1.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: RMA -310 | MON +750 | Draw +475
- Total: Over 3.5 (-115) | Under 3.5 (-110)
Real Madrid at AS Monaco Kalshi Odds
- Chance: RMA 72% | MON 12% | Tie 16%
- Spread: RMA by 1.5 goals: Yes (53¢) | No (48¢)
- Total: Over 3.5 goals scored: Yes (51¢) | No (50¢)
Will Kylian Mbappé Play Today for Real Madrid vs AS Monaco?
Kylian Mbappé is officially set to play today for Real Madrid in their highly anticipated UEFA Champions League clash against his former club, AS Monaco. Despite managing a nagging left knee injury earlier this month, the French superstar has made a full recovery and is expected to start for Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Latest Match Updates
- Confirmed Presence: Mbappé was included in the official squad list released on January 19 and even participated in the pre-match press conference.
- Current Form: After a limited 20-minute appearance against Barcelona in the Supercopa, he returned to the starting lineup this past weekend, playing the full 90 minutes and scoring in a 2-0 victory over Levante.
- Statistical Powerhouse: Entering today’s match, Mbappé is the leading scorer in the Champions League with nine goals in just five appearances.
- Historical Motivation: Today marks a significant reunion as he faces the club where he made his professional debut.
With manager Álvaro Arbeloa navigating a severe defensive injury crisis, including the absence of Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão, the pressure is on Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior to carry the offensive load.