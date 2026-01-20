SportsGrid Inc logo
SOCCER · 12 minutes ago

Real Madrid Crush Monaco as Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. Shine

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Real Madrid delivered a definitive European masterclass on Tuesday, dismantling AS Monaco in a clinical performance that silenced recent domestic doubters. Under the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabéu, Álvaro Arbeloa’s men played with a ruthless efficiency that highlighted the vast gap in quality between the two sides. From the opening whistle, Madrid’s high press and lightning-fast transitions overwhelmed the visitors, turning a high-stakes fixture into a celebratory rout that secured their direct passage to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Match Breakdown: Los Blancos Run Riot at the Bernabéu

The tactical gap between the two sides was evident from the start, as Madrid’s frontline overwhelmed Monaco’s defense. By silencing recent domestic critics, Los Blancos proved they are peaking at the right time in European competition, utilizing their superior depth and individual brilliance to turn a high-stakes fixture into a blowout.

  • Mbappé’s Brilliance: Facing his former club, Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring just five minutes in and added a second before halftime to put Madrid in command.

  • Vinícius Rebounds: Despite facing early boos from a section of the crowd, Vinícius Júnior turned the game on its head with three assists before finally scoring himself in the 63rd minute.

  • Sealing the Spot: This victory moves Los Blancos to 15 points, all but guaranteeing them a seeded spot in the top eight and a direct path to the Round of 16.

Real Madrid vs AS Monaco Scoring Summary

  • 5′ RMA: Kylian Mbappé

  • 26′ RMA: Kylian Mbappé (Assisted by Vinícius Júnior)

  • 51′ RMA: Franco Mastantuono (Assisted by Vinícius Júnior)

  • 55′ RMA: Thilo Kehrer (Own Goal)

  • 63′ RMA: Vinícius Júnior

  • 72′ MON: Jordan Teze

  • 80′ RMA: Jude Bellingham (Assisted by Federico Valverde)

