SOCCER · 1 hour ago

UCL Betting Trends: Public Backs Real Madrid and Chelsea to Win

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Most Bet Teams (Tickets): Real Madrid and Chelsea Lead Public Action

When it comes to the sheer volume of bets, the public has made its voice heard: Real Madrid and Chelsea are the most popular picks to secure victories on the final day of the league phase. Let’s dive into the BetMGM data.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Most Bet Teams to Win (By Tickets)

  1. Real Madrid (-120)

  2. Chelsea (+100)

  3. Bayern Munich (-175)

  4. Atalanta (+110)

  5. Inter Milan (+138)

Champions League Public Sentiment: The Heavyweights Prevail

  • Real Madrid (-120): Despite a turbulent season following the sacking of Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos sit third with 15 points. The public is backing their European pedigree to secure an automatic qualification against Benfica.

  • Chelsea (+100): Currently sitting in eighth place, the Blues need a win to guarantee their spot in the Round of 16. At even money, the public sees high value in a Chelsea side that has found its rhythm in European play.

  • Bayern Munich (-175): Sitting in second place with 18 points, Bayern has been dominant, winning six of its seven outings. Bettors are ignoring their recent domestic slip-up against Augsburg to back a team with a +13 goal difference in the UCL.

  • Atalanta (+110): Currently in 13th, Atalanta can break into the top eight with a win over Royal Union SG. The public is targeting a Belgian side that has lost five of its last six tournament matches.

  • Inter Milan (+138): Inter sits in 14th, just one point ahead of their opponents, Borussia Dortmund. Public bettors are favoring the Italian side’s defensive discipline in what is expected to be a tight tactical battle.

*Data at BetMGM based on straight bets

