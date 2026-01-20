UCL Clash of Titans: Arsenal Puts Perfect Record on the Line at Inter Milan

Inter, led by manager Cristian Chivu, finds itself in sixth place with 12 points. While the Nerazzurri are currently leading Serie A, they have hit a rough patch in Europe, losing their last two Champions League fixtures to Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. A win today for Arsenal would guarantee them a top-two finish in the league phase.

Historical Context: A Rivalry Renewed

While today’s clash at the San Siro has massive implications for the current table, it also adds another chapter to a surprisingly balanced historical rivalry. Before last year’s meeting, these two giants hadn’t faced off in over two decades, but their rare encounters have always been memorable:

2003/04 Group Stage: This season remains the most famous exchange between the clubs. Inter stunned the Gunners with a 3-0 win at Highbury, only for Arsenal to return the favor with a legendary 5-1 thumping in Milan, powered by a Thierry Henry masterclass.

2024/25 League Phase: Just last November, the Nerazzurri managed to edge out Arteta's side in a narrow 1-0 victory, decided by a Hakan Çalhanoğlu penalty.

The Stalemate: Across their five most recent competitive meetings, the record is dead even: two wins apiece and one draw.

Arsenal enters this game looking to avenge last season’s defeat and become just the second English side to post a +17 goal difference or better through their first seven UCL matches. With the Gunners sitting on 18 points and Inter stuck on 12 following back-to-back losses, the pressure is firmly on the Italian side to defend their home turf.

Key Player Battles

Expect a physical battle in the middle of the park. Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi will be tasked with disrupting Inter’s creative hub, while Lautaro Martinez remains the primary threat for the hosts. For the Gunners, Bukayo Saka is in contention to start after training on Monday, which would provide a massive boost to an attack that has been unusually quiet in domestic play lately.

Injury Crisis at the San Siro

Chivu is navigating several major absences. Inter will be without midfield maestro Hakan Çalhanoğlu (calf) and wing-back Denzel Dumfries (ankle). Arsenal’s defensive depth is also being tested, as Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie remain sidelined with muscular injuries.