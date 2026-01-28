SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

SOCCER · 2 hours ago

UCL Sharp Betting: Heavy Money Rolling on Real Madrid and Man City

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Most Bet Teams (Handle): Sharp Money Flooding Real Madrid and Man City

While ticket count shows what the general public is doing, the Handle (total dollars wagered) often reveals where the “sharp" or professional money is moving. Today, that money at BetMGM is concentrated on Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Most Bet Teams to Win (By Handle)

  1. Real Madrid (-120)

  2. Chelsea (+100)

  3. Inter Milan (+138)

  4. Manchester City (-375)

  5. Atletico Madrid (-325)

Champions League Matchday 8 “Smart Money" Analysis

  • Real Madrid (-120): Large-scale wagers are following the talent, betting that Mbappe and Vinícius Júnior will be too much for a Benfica side currently in the elimination positions.

  • Chelsea (+100): Sharp bettors are capitalizing on Chelsea’s 94.5% passing accuracy—the highest in their UCL history—expecting their technical control to overcome a Napoli side sitting in 25th.

  • Inter Milan (+138): The handle favors Inter due to their superior defensive record. While Dortmund has scored 19 goals, they have conceded 15, a vulnerability the sharps believe Inter’s tactical experience will exploit.

  • Manchester City (-375): Despite recent domestic struggles, heavy money is backing Pep Guardiola’s side to secure a top-eight finish against Galatasaray. Sharps are betting on Erling Haaland to break his recent drought on the European stage.

  • Atletico Madrid (-325): The handle suggests a high-confidence play on Diego Simeone’s side. Atletico has won 12 of their last 13 UCL home matches, making them a bankable option for heavy-hitting bettors.

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →
🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

View Market Movements →

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
NBA 2026 Trade Central
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-4.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+4.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Updated Kalshi Markets for Cleveland Browns' Head Coach Search
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills Coach Search: Kubiak, Brady, and Daboll
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Vrabel (-450) or McDonald (+340)?
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Dan Sileo on Pro Football MVP Favorites: Stafford & Maye
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Chris Shula Leads as Favorite for Steelers Head Coach Role