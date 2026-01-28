UCL Sharp Betting: Heavy Money Rolling on Real Madrid and Man City

Most Bet Teams (Handle): Sharp Money Flooding Real Madrid and Man City

While ticket count shows what the general public is doing, the Handle (total dollars wagered) often reveals where the “sharp" or professional money is moving. Today, that money at BetMGM is concentrated on Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Most Bet Teams to Win (By Handle)

Real Madrid (-120) Chelsea (+100) Inter Milan (+138) Manchester City (-375) Atletico Madrid (-325)

Champions League Matchday 8 “Smart Money" Analysis