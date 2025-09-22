Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 5 hours ago

2025 MLB Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/22)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

2025 MLB Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/22)

With the 2025 MLB regular season barreling toward its climax, tensions are sky-high in the playoff hunt. Here’s how the postseason bracket would look if the final out were called today.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

AL Division Winners

1. Toronto Blue Jays (East): 90-66

2. Seattle Mariners (West): 87-69

3. Detroit Tigers (Central): 85-71

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks

NL Division Winners

1. Milwaukee Brewers (Central): 95-61

2. Philadelphia Phillies (East): 92-64

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (West): 88-68

AL Wild Card

1. New York Yankees (88-68)

2. Boston Red Sox (85-71)

3. Cleveland Guardians (84-72)

NL Wild Card

1. Chicago Cubs (88-68)

2. San Diego Padres (85-71)

3. Cincinnati Reds (80-76)

Wild Card Series

American League:

– Tigers (Division Winner #3) vs. Guardians (WC3)

– Yankees (WC1) vs. Red Sox (WC2)

National League:

– Dodgers (Division Winner #3) vs. Reds (WC3)

– Cubs (WC1) vs. Padres (WC2)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/17): Matt Olson Among Best Bets

MLB · 5 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Wednesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 17)

MLB · 5 days ago

Joe Cervenka

Predicting Which 12 Teams Will Make the 2025 MLB Playoffs

MLB · 6 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB on TBS: Phillies vs. Dodgers +3270 Same Game Parlay

MLB · 6 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Tuesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 16)

MLB · 6 days ago

Gabriel Santiago

Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel's MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/16)

MLB · 6 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB on Fox: Cardinals vs Brewers Same Game Parlay Picks Today

MLB · 9 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Best Bets Today: Friday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 12)

MLB · 10 days ago

Gabriel Santiago

MLB Best Bets Today: Wednesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 10)

MLB · 12 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/10): Josh Naylor Among Best Bets

MLB · 12 days ago

Paul Connor