2025 MLB Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/22)

With the 2025 MLB regular season barreling toward its climax, tensions are sky-high in the playoff hunt. Here’s how the postseason bracket would look if the final out were called today.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

AL Division Winners

1. Toronto Blue Jays (East): 90-66

2. Seattle Mariners (West): 87-69

3. Detroit Tigers (Central): 85-71

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks

NL Division Winners

1. Milwaukee Brewers (Central): 95-61

2. Philadelphia Phillies (East): 92-64

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (West): 88-68

AL Wild Card

1. New York Yankees (88-68)

2. Boston Red Sox (85-71)

3. Cleveland Guardians (84-72)

NL Wild Card

1. Chicago Cubs (88-68)

2. San Diego Padres (85-71)

3. Cincinnati Reds (80-76)

Wild Card Series

American League:



– Tigers (Division Winner #3) vs. Guardians (WC3)

– Yankees (WC1) vs. Red Sox (WC2)

National League:

– Dodgers (Division Winner #3) vs. Reds (WC3)

– Cubs (WC1) vs. Padres (WC2)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.