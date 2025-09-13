MLB on Fox: Cardinals vs Brewers Same Game Parlay Picks Today

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals square off at American Family Field with FOX carrying the primetime broadcast. Milwaukee enters with the league’s best record and a lineup built on efficiency, while the Cardinals’ offense has sputtered over the past month. Jacob Misiorowski gets the start for the Brewers, bringing overpowering velocity and elite advanced metrics into the matchup. On the offensive side, Christian Yelich anchors Milwaukee’s attack and has strong career numbers against Cards starter Sonny Gray, who has struggled badly in recent weeks.

STL vs MIL Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today

Leg 1: Brewers Moneyline -166

While I’m usually a little hesitant to put legs in with this pricey of a tag attached to it, the Milwaukee Brewers just aren’t a team you can rely on to win by multiple runs, even against a St. Louis Cardinals team with no chance of a playoff spot. While the runline is tempting at +128, this is the safer play within a same game parlay. As a solo bet, I would be more inclined to take Brewers -1.5, but keep in mind Milwaukee has played in 44 one-run ball games this season and nine extra innings contests. They are a great team, but are manufacturing runs in a more old-school way.

The Brewers have an offense that thrives on precision and pressure rather than sheer power. Sitting just inside the top 10 in OPS at .741, Milwaukee has found its identity as one of the league’s most efficient lineups. Second in the National League with a .260 batting average — third overall with only the Toronto Blue Jays and scorching hot Philadelphia Phillies, who just passed them, in front of Milwaukee. The Brewers’ game is built on manufacturing runs, as they rank second in the majors with 153 stolen bases, fifth with 24 sacrifice bunts, and ninth with 43 sacrifice flies.

What makes their style so effective is how consistently they put the ball in play. Milwaukee is tied for the highest BABIP in baseball at .306, a sign of how well their contact-driven approach translates into baserunners and scoring opportunities. They’ve also done a strong job controlling the strike zone, recording the fourth-fewest strikeouts (7.7 per game) in the league while ranking fifth in walks (3.4 per game). That ability to extend innings and apply steady pressure could be a real advantage against a Cardinals pitching staff that has stumbled of late, carrying a 4.68 ERA over the past month — the ninth-highest mark in the majors.

After taking last night’s opener, I like the team with the best record in baseball to secure the series win with another W over the Cards tonight.

Leg 2: Cardinals Under 2.5 Runs +154 (Alt. Total)

Rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski takes the ball for Milwaukee tonight as the Brew Crew has scrambled around their starters. Brandon Woodruff was initially penciled in to take the mound, but has been moved to start mid-week instead. That doesn’t mean the Cards bats caught a break against the 23-year-old, who has quickly shown he belongs at this level. In his first taste of the majors, Misiorowski has put together a 5-2 record with a 4.09 ERA and an impressive 1.09 WHIP through 55 innings. He’s already struck out 77 batters, flashing the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that sets him apart.

The advanced numbers only strengthen the case. Opponents own just a .187 expected batting average against him, which lands in the top two percent of all pitchers, while his xSLG (.316) and xwOBA (.267), both in the upper six percent, highlight how little quality contact he’s allowed. Pair that with a fastball that averages 99.2 MPH — ranking in the top two percent of MLB arms — and you’ve got a pitcher who can overpower hitters. Add in an expected ERA of 2.75, landing in the top six percent and 35.2 percent K rate, which puts him in the top two percent, and it’s easy to see why this 6’7" flamethrower is set to be a dominant arm for years to come.

The Cards have already seen Misiorowski’s dominance first-hand, in the very first start of his career back in June. Milwaukee’s ace of the future put up five shutout frames, where he held St. Louis hitless, while striking out five. If that happened again tonight, you can bet the Brewers won’t pull the young hurler with a chance of a no-hitter. Being his first start back on June 12, the team was obviously concerned about the young gun’s pitch count.

Considering the Cardinals have been one of the poorest-hitting teams in baseball over the past month, it just adds fuel to the fire. St. Louis has scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball over that span, plating just 4.03 per game. This accompanies a .222 batting average, which lands them third from the bottom, the second-worst slugging percentage (.341), and a .632 OPS, which also ranks second from the basement.

I’m going with the Alt Cards under as I like the price better than -130 at 3.5 runs and believe in Misiorowski to be able to shut down this struggling St. Louis offense once again.

Leg 3: Christian Yelich 2+ Bases +130

Christian Yelich has re-established himself as the centerpiece of Milwaukee’s lineup after back surgery cut short his 2024 season. Now fully healthy, the 33-year-old is pacing the Brewers in OPS (.811), home runs (28), and RBI (95) and is just having an MVP-level season. His underlying metrics back up the production: Yelich owns a 90.2 MPH average exit velocity and a batting run value score of 16, which lands him in the top 19 percent of hitters. Alongside a 47.1% hard-hit rate that ranks inside the top 25 percent of qualified hitters, it’s easy to see that Yelich is no easy out.

The former National League MVP has also had consistent success against tonight’s opposing starter, Sonny Gray. In 26 career at-bats, the former MVP has posted a .500 slugging percentage with a home run off the veteran right-hander. Gray, meanwhile, has struggled mightily of late. His ERA has climbed nearly a full run over the past six weeks, up to a season-worst 4.45, and he was knocked around for six earned runs and eight hits in a June loss to Milwaukee. Over his career, the Brewers have tagged him for a .292 average across 18 starts, and his current month has been even rougher — a 7.94 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, and .295 opponent batting average.

That combination — Yelich’s resurgence and Gray’s recent slide — could tilt this matchup firmly in Milwaukee’s favor.

Cardinals vs Brewers SGP Payout: +836