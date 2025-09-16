Live NowLive
MLB · 5 hours ago

Predicting Which 12 Teams Will Make the 2025 MLB Playoffs

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is coming into focus across both leagues. The American League features clear division leaders in Toronto, Detroit, and Seattle, while the Yankees, Red Sox, and Astros are battling for wild-card security. In the National League, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles headline the division races, leaving the Cubs, Padres, and Mets to fight for wild-card positioning as October baseball approaches.

AL Division Winners

East: Toronto Blue Jays (88-62, leading by 5.0 games; 99%+ playoff odds)

Central: Detroit Tigers (85-65, leading by 6.5 games; 99%+ playoff odds)

West: Seattle Mariners (82-68, leading by 0.5 games, with an edge due to recent form; 94.9% playoff odds). 

AL Wild Cards

1. New York Yankees (83-67; 99%+ playoff odds)

2. Boston Red Sox (82-68; 98.5% playoff odds)

3. Houston Astros (82-69; likely to snag the final wild card even if they miss the division)

NL Division Winners

East: Philadelphia Phillies (90-61, clinched division)

Central: Milwaukee Brewers (91-59, clinched berth; leading by five games)

West: Los Angeles Dodgers (84-66, leading by two games; 99%+ playoff odds)

NL Wild Cards 

1. Chicago Cubs (86-64; 99%+ playoff odds)

2. San Diego Padres (82-68; 99%+ playoff odds)

3. New York Mets (77-73; 80.1% playoff odds, edging out challengers like the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants).

The final NL spot is a battle, but the Mets’ experience and star talent give them the nod in my prediction.

