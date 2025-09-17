MLB Home Run Props Today (9/17): Matt Olson Among Best Bets

‌



Looking to go yard with your MLB bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top home run picks to help you swing for the fences!

Let’s dive into today’s best long ball candidates:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. ATL Matt Olson (+390) @ Washington Nationals

Olson hit his 27th home run of the season in last night’s victory over the Nats.

in last night’s victory over the Nats. The star first baseman is on a power surge , homering in four of his past five games .

, . Across 52.2 IP , left-handed batters are slashing .274/.350/.490 with ten home runs against Nationals starter Brad Lord (5-8, 4.21 ERA) , a rate of 1.71 HR/9 .

, are slashing against Nationals starter , a rate of . Over his last seven starts , Lord has posted a 5.94 ERA while giving up six home runs .

, Lord has posted a while giving up . Olson boasts a 40.4% hard-hit rate and a 42.1% fly ball rate against RHP .

and a . Washington’s bullpen has allowed the third-most home runs (79) and ranks dead last in ERA (5.48).

2. KC Vinnie Pasquantino (+470) vs. Seattle Mariners

Pasquantino leads the Royals with 30 home runs in 149 games this season.

in 149 games this season. Across 33.2 IP, left-handed batters are slugging .492 with eight home runs against Mariners starter Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.59 ERA) , a sky-high 2.14 HR/9 rate .

with against Mariners starter , a . Over his last seven starts, Miller has posted a 6.00 ERA while giving up a whopping 11 home runs .

while giving up a . Miller is yielding a 40.6% hard-hit rate and a 44.0% fly ball rate to LHBs .

and a . Pasquantino boasts a 44.0% fly ball rate against RHP.

