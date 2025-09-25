2025 MLB Playoffs: Predicting the 12 Postseason Teams With Seeding
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
Not Going to Make the Cut: New York Mets
Magic Number to Clinching Playoff Spot: 4
Remaining Games: 1 at Cubs, 3 at Marlins
Odds to Make Playoffs: -192
Odds to Miss Playoffs: +152
AL No. 1 Seed: Seattle Mariners
Clinched: Playoff Spot
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 4
AL East Magic Number: 4
Remaining Games: 1 vs Red Sox, 3 vs Rays
Odds to Win Division: -132
Odds to Win ALCS: +400
Odds to Win World Series: +900
AL No. 2 Seed: Seattle Mariners
Clinched: Playoff Spot, AL West
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 1
Remaining Games: 1 vs Rockies, 3 vs Dodgers
Odds to Win ALCS: +210 (Favorite)
Odds to Win World Series: +550
AL No. 3 Seed: Cleveland Guardians
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 2
AL Central Magic Number: 3
Remaining Games: 1 vs Tigers, 3 vs Rangers
Odds to Make Playoffs: OTB
Odds to Win Division: -750
Odds to Win ALCS: +1000
Odds to Win World Series: +2700
AL No. 4 Seed: New York Yankees
Clinched: Playoff Spot
AL East Magic Number: 5
Remaining Games: 1 vs White Sox, 3 vs Orioles
Odds to Win Division: +110
Odds to Win ALCS: +250
Odds to Win World Series: +650
AL No. 5 Seed: Boston Red Sox
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 1
Remaining Games: 1 at Blue Jays, 3 vs Tigers
Odds to Win Division: +50000
Odds to Win ALCS: +750
Odds to Win World Series: +1800
AL No. 6 Seed: Detroit Tigers
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 3
Remaining Games: 1 at Guardians, 3 at Red Sox
Odds to Make Playoffs: -500
Odds to Win Division: +490
Odds to Win ALCS: +1000
Odds to Win World Series: +2500
Not Going to Make the Cut: Houston Astros
Tragic Number to Elimination: 3
Remaining Games: 1 at A's, 3 at Angels
Odds to Make Playoffs: +300
Odds to Miss Playoffs: -400
NL No. 1 Seed: Milwaukee Brewers
Clinched: 1st Round Bye, NL Central, Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 vs Reds
Odds to Win NLCS: +370
Odds to Win World Series: +850
NL No. 2 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies
Clinched: Playoff Spot, NL East, 1st Round Bye
Remaining Games: 1 vs Marlins, 3 vs Twins
Odds to Win NLCS: +210 (Favorite)
Odds to Win World Series: +440 (Favorite)
NL No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Magic Number to Clinch NL West: 1
Remaining Games: 1 at Diamondbacks, 3 at Mariners
Odds to Win Division: OTB
Odds to Win NLCS: +300
Odds to Win World Series: +500
NL No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Magic Number to Clinch Top Wild Card: 2
Remaining Games: 1 vs Mets, 3 vs Cardinals
Odds to Win NLCS: +650
Odds to Win World Series: +1300
NL No. 5 Seed: San Diego Padres
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 vs Diamondbacks
Odds to Win Division: OTB
Odds to Win NLCS: +750
Odds to Win World Series: +1500
NL No. 6 Seed: Cincinnati Reds
Tragic Number to Elimination: 4
Games Out of Wild Card Spot: 1
Remaining Games: 1 vs Pirates, 3 at Brewers
Odds to Make Playoffs: +290
Odds to Win NLCS: +4500
Odds to Win World Series: +10000
