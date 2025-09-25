Live NowLive
MLB · 5 hours ago

2025 MLB Playoffs: Predicting the 12 Postseason Teams With Seeding

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

  • Not Going to Make the Cut: New York Mets

    Magic Number to Clinching Playoff Spot: 4

    Remaining Games: 1 at Cubs, 3 at Marlins

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -192

    Odds to Miss Playoffs: +152

  • AL No. 2 Seed: Seattle Mariners

    Clinched: Playoff Spot, AL West

    1st Round Bye Magic Number: 1

    Remaining Games: 1 vs Rockies, 3 vs Dodgers

    Odds to Win ALCS: +210 (Favorite)

    Odds to Win World Series: +550

  • AL No. 3 Seed: Cleveland Guardians

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 2

    AL Central Magic Number: 3

    Remaining Games: 1 vs Tigers, 3 vs Rangers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: OTB

    Odds to Win Division: -750

    Odds to Win ALCS: +1000

    Odds to Win World Series: +2700

     

  • AL No. 4 Seed: New York Yankees

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    AL East Magic Number: 5

    Remaining Games: 1 vs White Sox, 3 vs Orioles

    Odds to Win Division: +110

    Odds to Win ALCS: +250

    Odds to Win World Series: +650

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • AL No. 5 Seed: Boston Red Sox

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 1

    Remaining Games: 1 at Blue Jays, 3 vs Tigers

    Odds to Win Division: +50000

    Odds to Win ALCS: +750

    Odds to Win World Series: +1800

  • AL No. 6 Seed: Detroit Tigers

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 3

    Remaining Games: 1 at Guardians, 3 at Red Sox

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -500

    Odds to Win Division: +490

    Odds to Win ALCS: +1000

    Odds to Win World Series: +2500

  • Not Going to Make the Cut: Houston Astros

    Tragic Number to Elimination: 3

    Remaining Games: 1 at A's, 3 at Angels

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +300

    Odds to Miss Playoffs: -400

  • NL No. 1 Seed: Milwaukee Brewers

    Clinched: 1st Round Bye, NL Central, Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Reds

    Odds to Win NLCS: +370

    Odds to Win World Series: +850

     

  • NL No. 2 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies

    Clinched: Playoff Spot, NL East, 1st Round Bye

    Remaining Games: 1 vs Marlins, 3 vs Twins

    Odds to Win NLCS: +210 (Favorite)

    Odds to Win World Series: +440 (Favorite)

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • NL No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Magic Number to Clinch NL West: 1

    Remaining Games: 1 at Diamondbacks, 3 at Mariners

    Odds to Win Division: OTB

    Odds to Win NLCS: +300

    Odds to Win World Series: +500

  • NL No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Magic Number to Clinch Top Wild Card: 2

    Remaining Games: 1 vs Mets, 3 vs Cardinals

    Odds to Win NLCS: +650

    Odds to Win World Series: +1300

  • NL No. 5 Seed: San Diego Padres

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Diamondbacks

    Odds to Win Division: OTB

    Odds to Win NLCS: +750

    Odds to Win World Series: +1500

  • NL No. 6 Seed: Cincinnati Reds

    Tragic Number to Elimination: 4

    Games Out of Wild Card Spot: 1

    Remaining Games: 1 vs Pirates, 3 at Brewers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +290

    Odds to Win NLCS: +4500

    Odds to Win World Series: +10000

