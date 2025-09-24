Live NowLive
MLB · 5 hours ago

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/24): Big Dumper Among Best Bets

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Looking to go yard with your MLB bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top home run picks to help you swing for the fences!

Let’s dive into today’s best long ball candidates:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. SEA Cal Raleigh (+180) vs. Colorado Rockies

  • Raleigh leads all of MLB with 58 home runs this season, sporting a .945 OPS.
  • The star backstop has gone deep five times in his last eight games.
  • Rockies starter Tanner Gordon (6-7, 6.00 ERA) is allowing 1.83 HR/9 to left-handed batters. While Raleigh is a switch-hitter, 36 of his 58 home runs this year have come from the left side.
  • Gordon has surrendered six home runs in his last three starts (5.74 ERA over that stretch).
  • Gordon is yielding a 42.5% hard-hit rate and a 48.3% fly ball rate to LHBs.
  • Raleigh boasts a 59.4% fly ball rate against RHP
  • Colorado’s bullpen has allowed the most home runs this season (97) and ranks 29th in ERA (5.29).

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

2. BOS Jarren Duran (+450) @ Toronto Blue Jays

  • Duran (16 HR this season) has performed well against the Blue Jays in his career, hitting .297 with nine home runs in 46 games.
  • Toronto starter Max Scherzer (5-4, 5.06 ERA) is coming off his worst outing of the season, allowing seven earned runs, including two homers, in just 0.2 innings.
  • Over his last seven starts, Scherzer has posted a 6.27 ERA while allowing eight home runs.
  • Scherzer has been extremely fly-ball prone against lefties (58.9%), and that contact has been costly, producing 2.40 HR/9.
  • Duran is slashing .279/.365/.493 with a .214 ISO this season against RHP.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

