MLB Home Run Props Today (9/24): Big Dumper Among Best Bets

Looking to go yard with your MLB bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top home run picks to help you swing for the fences!

Let’s dive into today’s best long ball candidates:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. SEA Cal Raleigh (+180) vs. Colorado Rockies

Raleigh leads all of MLB with 58 home runs this season, sporting a . 945 OPS .

this season, sporting a . . The star backstop has gone deep five times in his last eight games .

. Rockies starter Tanner Gordon (6-7, 6.00 ERA) is allowing 1.83 HR/9 to left-handed batters . While Raleigh is a switch-hitter, 36 of his 58 home runs this year have come from the left side .

is allowing to . While Raleigh is a switch-hitter, of his 58 home runs this year have come from the . Gordon has surrendered six home runs in his last three starts (5.74 ERA over that stretch) .

. Gordon is yielding a 42.5% hard-hit rate and a 48.3% fly ball rate to LHBs .

and a . Raleigh boasts a 59.4% fly ball rate against RHP .

. Colorado’s bullpen has allowed the most home runs this season (97) and ranks 29th in ERA (5.29).

2. BOS Jarren Duran (+450) @ Toronto Blue Jays

Duran ( 16 HR this season) has performed well against the Blue Jays in his career, hitting .297 with nine home runs in 46 games .

this season) has performed well against the Blue Jays in his career, hitting . Toronto starter Max Scherzer (5-4, 5.06 ERA) is coming off his worst outing of the season , allowing seven earned runs , including two homers , in just 0.2 innings .

is coming off his , allowing , including , in . Over his last seven starts , Scherzer has posted a 6.27 ERA while allowing eight home runs .

, Scherzer has posted a while allowing . Scherzer has been extremely fly-ball prone against lefties (58.9%) , and that contact has been costly , producing 2.40 HR/9 .

, and that contact has been , producing . Duran is slashing .279/.365/.493 with a .214 ISO this season against RHP.

