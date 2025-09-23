MLB Playoff Magic and Tragic Numbers for All Teams With 6 Days Left

Philadelphia Phillies

1st Round Bye Magic Number: 2

The Philadelphia Phillies are still gunning for their first World Series title with this iteration, after losing to the Houston Astros in 2022 They already took a giant step towards that chance by wrapping up the NL East and clinching a playoff spot Their regular season work isn't done quite yet, as a first-round bye is in the balance Philly has the tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Dodgers so two more wins or a W and an LA loss, means the Phillies get an extra week or so to heal up for their postseason run.

