MLB · 3 hours ago

Predicting Which 12 Teams Make the 2025 MLB Playoffs and Where They are Seeded

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Not Going to Make the Cut: Houston Astros

    Tragic Number to Elimination: 6

    Remaining Games: 3 at A's, 3 at Angels

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -184

    Odds to Miss Playoffs: +148

  • NL No. 2 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies

    Clinched: NL East, Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Marlins, 3 vs Twins

    Odds to Win NLCS: +200

    Odds to Win World Series: +420

    • NL No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

  • NL No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 3 at Diamondbacks, 3 at Mariners

    Odds to Win Division: +2200

    Odds to Win NLCS: -6000

    Odds to Win World Series: +500

    • NL No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs

  • NL No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Mets, 3 vs Cardinals

    Odds to Win NLCS: +700

    Odds to Win World Series: +1400

  • NL No. 5 Seed: San Diego Padres

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 2 vs Brewers, 3 vs Diamondbacks

    Odds to Win Division: +2200

    Odds to Win NLCS: +700

    Odds to Win World Series: +1400

  • NL No. 6 Seed: Cincinnati Reds

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 6

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Pirates, 3 at Brewers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -120

    Odds to Win NLCS: +2700

    Odds to Win World Series: +500

  • Not Going to Make the Cut: New York Mets

    Tragic Number to Elimination: 6

    Remaining Games: 3 at Cubs, 3 at Marlins

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +138

    Odds to Miss Playoffs: -172

  • AL No. 1 Seed: Toronto Blue Jays

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Red Sox, 3 vs Rays

    Odds to Win Division: -750

    Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: -750

    Odds to Win ALCS: +300

    Odds to Win World Series: +750

  • AL No. 2 Seed: Seattle Mariners

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 2

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Rockies, 3 vs Dodgers

    Odds to Win Division: -20000

    Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: -7000

    Odds to Win ALCS: +210

    Odds to Win World Series: +550

  • AL No. 3 Seed: Cleveland Guardians

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 6

    Remaining Games: 3 vs Tigers, 3 vs Rangers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -2

    Odds to Win Division: +125

    Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: +10000

    Odds to Win ALCS: +1600

    Odds to Win World Series: +4000

  • AL No. 4 Seed: New York Yankees

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 3

    Remaining Games: 3 vs White Sox, 3 vs Orioles

    Odds to Make Playoffs: O

    Odds to Win Division: +570

    Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: +550

    Odds to Win ALCS: +370

    Odds to Win World Series: +850

  • AL No. 5 Seed: Boston Red Sox

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 5

    Remaining Games: 3 at Blue Jays, 3 vs Tigers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -900

    Odds to Win Division: +50000

    Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: OTB

    Odds to Win ALCS: +900

    Odds to Win World Series: +2000

  • AL No. 6 Seed: Detroit Tigers

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 5

    Remaining Games: 3 at Guardians, 3 at Red Sox

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -750

    Odds to Win Division: -158

    Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: +3000

    Odds to Win ALCS: +800

    Odds to Win World Series: +1900

