Predicting Which 12 Teams Make the 2025 MLB Playoffs and Where They are Seeded
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
Not Going to Make the Cut: Houston Astros
Tragic Number to Elimination: 6
Remaining Games: 3 at A's, 3 at Angels
Odds to Make Playoffs: -184
Odds to Miss Playoffs: +148
NL No. 1 Seed: Milwaukee Brewers
Clinched: 1st Round Bye, NL Central, Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 at Padres, 3 vs Reds
Odds to Win NLCS: +390
Odds to Win World Series: +900
Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.
NL No. 2 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies
Clinched: NL East, Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 vs Marlins, 3 vs Twins
Odds to Win NLCS: +200
Odds to Win World Series: +420
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
NL No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 at Diamondbacks, 3 at Mariners
Odds to Win Division: +2200
Odds to Win NLCS: -6000
Odds to Win World Series: +500
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
NL No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 vs Mets, 3 vs Cardinals
Odds to Win NLCS: +700
Odds to Win World Series: +1400
NL No. 5 Seed: San Diego Padres
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 2 vs Brewers, 3 vs Diamondbacks
Odds to Win Division: +2200
Odds to Win NLCS: +700
Odds to Win World Series: +1400
NL No. 6 Seed: Cincinnati Reds
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 6
Remaining Games: 3 vs Pirates, 3 at Brewers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -120
Odds to Win NLCS: +2700
Odds to Win World Series: +500
Not Going to Make the Cut: New York Mets
Tragic Number to Elimination: 6
Remaining Games: 3 at Cubs, 3 at Marlins
Odds to Make Playoffs: +138
Odds to Miss Playoffs: -172
AL No. 1 Seed: Toronto Blue Jays
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 vs Red Sox, 3 vs Rays
Odds to Win Division: -750
Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: -750
Odds to Win ALCS: +300
Odds to Win World Series: +750
AL No. 2 Seed: Seattle Mariners
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 2
Remaining Games: 3 vs Rockies, 3 vs Dodgers
Odds to Win Division: -20000
Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: -7000
Odds to Win ALCS: +210
Odds to Win World Series: +550
AL No. 3 Seed: Cleveland Guardians
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 6
Remaining Games: 3 vs Tigers, 3 vs Rangers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -2
Odds to Win Division: +125
Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: +10000
Odds to Win ALCS: +1600
Odds to Win World Series: +4000
AL No. 4 Seed: New York Yankees
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 3
Remaining Games: 3 vs White Sox, 3 vs Orioles
Odds to Make Playoffs: O
Odds to Win Division: +570
Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: +550
Odds to Win ALCS: +370
Odds to Win World Series: +850
AL No. 5 Seed: Boston Red Sox
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 5
Remaining Games: 3 at Blue Jays, 3 vs Tigers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -900
Odds to Win Division: +50000
Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: OTB
Odds to Win ALCS: +900
Odds to Win World Series: +2000
AL No. 6 Seed: Detroit Tigers
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 5
Remaining Games: 3 at Guardians, 3 at Red Sox
Odds to Make Playoffs: -750
Odds to Win Division: -158
Odds to Earn 1st Round Bye: +3000
Odds to Win ALCS: +800
Odds to Win World Series: +1900
Not Going to Make the Cut: Houston Astros
Tragic Number to Elimination: 6
Remaining Games: 3 at A's, 3 at Angels
Odds to Make Playoffs: -184
Odds to Miss Playoffs: +148
NL No. 1 Seed: Milwaukee Brewers
Clinched: 1st Round Bye, NL Central, Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 3 at Padres, 3 vs Reds
Odds to Win NLCS: +390
Odds to Win World Series: +900
Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.