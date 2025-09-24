Live NowLive
MLB · 4 hours ago

Predicting Which 12 Teams Make 2025 MLB Playoffs With Seeding

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

  • Not Going to Make the Cut: New York Mets

    Magic Number to Clinching Playoff Spot: 5

    Remaining Games: 2 at Cubs, 3 at Marlins

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -164

    Odds to Miss Playoffs: +132

  • AL No. 2 Seed: Seattle Mariners

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 2 vs Rockies, 3 vs Dodgers

    Odds to Win Division: OTB

    Odds to Win ALCS: +210 (Favorite)

    Odds to Win World Series: +550

  • AL No. 3 Seed: Cleveland Guardians

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 4

    Remaining Games: 2 vs Tigers, 3 vs Rangers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -900

    Odds to Win Division: -215

    Odds to Win ALCS: +1100

    Odds to Win World Series: +2700

  • AL No. 4 Seed: New York Yankees

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 2 vs White Sox, 3 vs Orioles

    Odds to Win Division: +245

    Odds to Win ALCS: +330

    Odds to Win World Series: +750

  • AL No. 5 Seed: Boston Red Sox

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 3

    Remaining Games: 2 at Blue Jays, 3 vs Tigers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: OTB

    Odds to Win Division: +50000

    Odds to Win ALCS: +850

    Odds to Win World Series: +2000

  • AL No. 6 Seed: Detroit Tigers

    Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 4

    Remaining Games: 2 at Guardians, 3 at Red Sox

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -470

    Odds to Win Division: +172

    Odds to Win ALCS: +950

    Odds to Win World Series: +2200

  • Not Going to Make the Cut: Houston Astros

    Tragic Number to Elimination: 5

    Remaining Games: 2 at A's, 3 at Angels

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +140

    Odds to Miss Playoffs: -172

  • NL No. 1 Seed: Milwaukee Brewers

    Clinched: 1st Round Bye, NL Central, Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 2 at Padres, 3 vs Reds

    Odds to Win NLCS: +390

    Odds to Win World Series: +900

     

  • NL No. 2 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies

    Clinched: NL East, Playoff Spot

    Magic Number to Clinch 1st Round Bye: 1

    Remaining Games: 2 vs Marlins, 3 vs Twins

    Odds to Win NLCS: +200 (Favorite)

    Odds to Win World Series: +420 (Favorite)

  • NL No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Magic Number to Clinch NL West: 3

    Remaining Games: 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 at Mariners

    Odds to Win Division: -1500

    Odds to Win NLCS: +310

    Odds to Win World Series: +550

  • NL No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Magic Number to Clinch Top Wild Card: 4

    Remaining Games: 2 vs Mets, 3 vs Cardinals

    Odds to Win NLCS: +700

    Odds to Win World Series: +1400

  • NL No. 5 Seed: San Diego Padres

    Clinched: Playoff Spot

    Remaining Games: 1 vs Brewers, 3 vs Diamondbacks

    Odds to Win Division: +880

    Odds to Win NLCS: +700

    Odds to Win World Series: +1300

  • NL No. 6 Seed: Cincinnati Reds

    Tragic Number to Elimination: 5

    Games Out of Wild Card Spot: 1

    Remaining Games: 2 vs Pirates, 3 at Brewers

    Odds to Make Playoffs: +245

    Odds to Win NLCS: +3500

    Odds to Win World Series: +7500

  • Not Going to Make the Cut: New York Mets

    Magic Number to Clinching Playoff Spot: 5

    Remaining Games: 2 at Cubs, 3 at Marlins

    Odds to Make Playoffs: -164

    Odds to Miss Playoffs: +132

