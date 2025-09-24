Predicting Which 12 Teams Make 2025 MLB Playoffs With Seeding
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
Not Going to Make the Cut: New York Mets
Magic Number to Clinching Playoff Spot: 5
Remaining Games: 2 at Cubs, 3 at Marlins
Odds to Make Playoffs: -164
Odds to Miss Playoffs: +132
AL No. 1 Seed: Toronto Blue Jays
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 2 vs Red Sox, 3 vs Rays
Odds to Win Division: -320
Odds to Win ALCS: +320
Odds to Win World Series: +850
AL No. 2 Seed: Seattle Mariners
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 2 vs Rockies, 3 vs Dodgers
Odds to Win Division: OTB
Odds to Win ALCS: +210 (Favorite)
Odds to Win World Series: +550
AL No. 3 Seed: Cleveland Guardians
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 4
Remaining Games: 2 vs Tigers, 3 vs Rangers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -900
Odds to Win Division: -215
Odds to Win ALCS: +1100
Odds to Win World Series: +2700
AL No. 4 Seed: New York Yankees
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 2 vs White Sox, 3 vs Orioles
Odds to Win Division: +245
Odds to Win ALCS: +330
Odds to Win World Series: +750
AL No. 5 Seed: Boston Red Sox
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 3
Remaining Games: 2 at Blue Jays, 3 vs Tigers
Odds to Make Playoffs: OTB
Odds to Win Division: +50000
Odds to Win ALCS: +850
Odds to Win World Series: +2000
AL No. 6 Seed: Detroit Tigers
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Spot: 4
Remaining Games: 2 at Guardians, 3 at Red Sox
Odds to Make Playoffs: -470
Odds to Win Division: +172
Odds to Win ALCS: +950
Odds to Win World Series: +2200
Not Going to Make the Cut: Houston Astros
Tragic Number to Elimination: 5
Remaining Games: 2 at A's, 3 at Angels
Odds to Make Playoffs: +140
Odds to Miss Playoffs: -172
NL No. 1 Seed: Milwaukee Brewers
Clinched: 1st Round Bye, NL Central, Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 2 at Padres, 3 vs Reds
Odds to Win NLCS: +390
Odds to Win World Series: +900
NL No. 2 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies
Clinched: NL East, Playoff Spot
Magic Number to Clinch 1st Round Bye: 1
Remaining Games: 2 vs Marlins, 3 vs Twins
Odds to Win NLCS: +200 (Favorite)
Odds to Win World Series: +420 (Favorite)
NL No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Magic Number to Clinch NL West: 3
Remaining Games: 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 at Mariners
Odds to Win Division: -1500
Odds to Win NLCS: +310
Odds to Win World Series: +550
NL No. 4 Seed: Chicago Cubs
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Magic Number to Clinch Top Wild Card: 4
Remaining Games: 2 vs Mets, 3 vs Cardinals
Odds to Win NLCS: +700
Odds to Win World Series: +1400
NL No. 5 Seed: San Diego Padres
Clinched: Playoff Spot
Remaining Games: 1 vs Brewers, 3 vs Diamondbacks
Odds to Win Division: +880
Odds to Win NLCS: +700
Odds to Win World Series: +1300
NL No. 6 Seed: Cincinnati Reds
Tragic Number to Elimination: 5
Games Out of Wild Card Spot: 1
Remaining Games: 2 vs Pirates, 3 at Brewers
Odds to Make Playoffs: +245
Odds to Win NLCS: +3500
Odds to Win World Series: +7500
