MLB Playoff Magic and Tragic Numbers for All Teams With 5 Days Left

Toronto Blue Jays

1st Round Bye Magic Number: 4

AL East Magic Number: 4

The Toronto Blue Jays clinched their playoff spot last weekend and are in the driver's seat both in the division and to finish as the top seed in the American League. Toronto owns the tiebreakers against both the New York Yankees (1.0 game back in AL East) and Boston Red Sox (4.0 games back in AL East). The Jays also hold the tiebreaker with the Detroit Tigers and with one more Toronto win, the best Detroit can do is tie their AL rivals to the north.

Unfortunately for the Jays, they lost to Boston last night and seemingly everyone behind them in the AL won, so things got a little stickier for that first round bye.