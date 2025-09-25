MLB Playoff Magic and Tragic Numbers for All Teams With 4 Days Left
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
Philadelphia Phillies
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 0
The Philadelphia Phillies are still gunning for their first World Series title with this iteration, after losing to the Houston Astros in 2022. They already took a giant step towards that chance by wrapping up the NL East, clinching a playoff spot, and now wrapping up a first-round bye following their 11-1 win over the Miami Marlins last night. It's now rest and strategize for the Phils for the balance of the regular season.
Houston Astros
Elimination Tragic Number: 3
We've seen a lot of collapses among once mighty teams in playoff positions this season, and the Houston Astros are no different. They come into the final week of the season licking their wounds after getting humbled by a home sweep at the hands of the worst team they could have been swept by, the Seattle Mariners. Not only is the division now gone, with the M's clinching the AL West last night, but the Astros are looking less and less like a playoff team. Houston finds itself on the outside looking in for a wild-card berth, one game back of the Detroit Tigers. To make matters worse, the 'Stros don't own tiebreakers over the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians or Detroit.
Houston, we have a problem, a big, big problem.
Detroit Tigers
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 3
The Detroit Tigers continue to freefall, dropping their eighth straight with a 5-1 loss to the team that's fully chased them down, the Cleveland Guardians. After sweeping Detroit last week, Cleveland continues to dominate, even beating Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal two nights ago, and is now positioned for the sweep. The red-hot Guardians have sole possession of first place in the AL Central, along with the tiebreaker over Detroit.
Detroit's saving grace could be that the Houston Astros are playing as badly as they are. It may come down to the wild card, where Detroit holds the tiebreaker over Houston, who are currently on the outside looking in, a game back of the Tigers, and also on the wrong side of a tiebreaker with Cleveland.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Boston Red Sox
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 1
While their AL East division winner dreams may be far-fetched, the Boston Red Sox took the first two games of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays last night. Boston now pulls to three games back with four to go, and would need a sweep to have any chance at winning the East. Their route to a playoff spot is more likely through the wild card, currently holding onto the second spot with three games on the Houston Astros and two on the Detroit Tigers. Boston also holds the tiebreaker over the 'Stros and the Cleveland Guardians, should the Guardians drop back into wild card territory. They do not, however, have the tiebreaker against the Tigers. Either way, one more win and Boston is in.
New York Yankees
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 0
AL East Magic Number: 5
Sitting in the top wild card spot, the New York Yankees officially clinched their playoff spot earlier this week, after beating the Chicago White Sox. The Bronx Bombers also stepped closer to their shot at the AL East crown, pulling even atop the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays, after they again lost to the Boston Red Sox. Toronto does own the tiebreaker, but New York all of a sudden has a real shot at the division, along with a first-round bye.
Cleveland Guardians
AL Central Magic Number: 3
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 2
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the hottest teams in baseball the past few weeks. Coming into the final week, winners of nine of its past 10, Cleveland has grabbed postseason position and a real shot at the division crown. With another win over the Detroit Tigers last night, Detroit's eighth straight defeat, Cleveland now has sole possession of first in the AL Central. What an epic collapse and epic run by the Guardians. Remember, Cleveland was 11 games out just three weeks ago! To add salt to the Tigers' wounds, their division rival also holds the tiebreaker.
Not that it's looking like they need it, but the Guardians also hold the tiebreaker over the Houston Astros, as they sit two games up on the 'Stros.
Seattle Mariners
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 1
AL West Magic Number: 0
The Seattle Mariners have really stepped up to control their own fate. Winners of six straight and nine of their past 10, including a road sweep of the Houston Astros, have earned them a postseason berth. With the lowly Colorado Rockies in town, the M's took care of business again last night, winning their second straight and, most importantly, wrapping up the division, thanks to yet another Astros loss, their fifth straight. Seattle is now one game back of the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees for the best record in the AL, and one more win gets them an opening round bye.
Toronto Blue Jays
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 4
AL East Magic Number: 4
The Toronto Blue Jays clinched their playoff spot last weekend, but are not making it easy on themselves to wrap up the division or a bye. Toronto dropped its second straight game to the Boston Red Sox last night, and more importantly, the New York Yankees won again, so they are tied atop the AL East. Toronto owns the tiebreakers against both the Yanks and Sox, so they have that, but it's getting a little too close for comfort for a team that's had a healthy lead atop the AL East most of the season.
Miami Marlins
Elimination Tragic Number: 1
It's now life support for the Miami Marlins, as they hold onto their very faint chances of a playoff spot. With three teams ahead of them and four games back, it would take a near-miracle for Miami to slide in. They will have to sweep the New York Mets in their final series of the season and hold the tiebreaker over them, while also receiving some other assistance.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Elimination Tragic Number: 4
Another team, which was thought to have no shot at the playoffs a month and a half ago, was the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hell, they didn't even believe they had a shot with a massive fire sale at the trade deadline. Well, here we are seven weeks later, and the D-backs sit just one game back of the New York Mets for the final NL wild card spot. 'Zona split its season series with the Mets, but will have the second tiebreaker. However, the Cincinnati Reds, who are tied with Arizona, one game out, have the tiebreaker over the D-backs. Winning out would do the Snakes wonders in their chase for this final playoff spot.
Cincinnati Reds
Elimination Tragic Number: 4
Once thought to be dead and buried, the Cincinnati Reds are very much alive in the NL wild card race. Cincinnati has clawed its way and briefly held the final berth over the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks. As quickly as it came, it went, as the Reds dropped their first two games of the series to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They blew a huge chance to jump back in with New York's loss last night, and the Reds aren't doing themselves any favors dropping games to lowly Pittsburgh. Now, Cincy is on the outside looking in and knotted with Arizona, a game back of the Mets.
Since the Reds won the regular season series with New York, they hold the tiebreaker edge, and they also have the tiebreaker over the D-backs.
New York Mets
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 4
How did the New York Mets get here? Once rolling atop the NL East this summer, a terrible second half has them fighting for their playoff lives. Well, they threw a jab this week, regaining the wild card they had briefly lost to the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets are now a game up on the Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, but don't hold tiebreakers over either of them. New York's work is still far from done.
San Diego Padres
Playoff Spot Magic Number: 0
The San Diego Padres punched their playoff ticket with a 5-4 extra-innings win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. They still have a shot at the division and to host in the first round. Although San Diego dropped a crucial game last night with a loss and Los Angeles Dodgers win, that dropped them 2.5 games back in the NL West. LA also holds that tiebreaker, so with one less game, it's going to be tough to catch the Dodgers. The Friars are also 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top wild-card spot, and depending on who ends up with the better division record, they could still gain that tiebreaker with Chicago.
Chicago Cubs
Home Wild Card Team Magic Number: 2
At 89-69 on the year, the Chicago Cubs have already clinched a playoff spot. While they have no shot at the division with the Milwaukee Brewers already taking the NL Central title, they are in good shape to be the top wild-card team and host their opening-round series. The Cubbies are 2.5 games up on the San Diego Padres to be the top wild card team. With a win last night, coupled with a Padres loss, Chicago's magic number for the second wild card drops to two.
Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.
Los Angeles Dodgers
NL West Magic Number: 1
The defending World Series champions have guaranteed themselves a playoff spot, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to run it back once again. While in the driver's seat in the NL West, the San Diego Padres are still hanging around. LA's lead in the division is 2.5 games, and one more win will fry the Friars' chances at a division crown.
Philadelphia Phillies
1st Round Bye Magic Number: 0
The Philadelphia Phillies are still gunning for their first World Series title with this iteration, after losing to the Houston Astros in 2022. They already took a giant step towards that chance by wrapping up the NL East, clinching a playoff spot, and now wrapping up a first-round bye following their 11-1 win over the Miami Marlins last night. It's now rest and strategize for the Phils for the balance of the regular season.
Houston Astros
Elimination Tragic Number: 3
We've seen a lot of collapses among once mighty teams in playoff positions this season, and the Houston Astros are no different. They come into the final week of the season licking their wounds after getting humbled by a home sweep at the hands of the worst team they could have been swept by, the Seattle Mariners. Not only is the division now gone, with the M's clinching the AL West last night, but the Astros are looking less and less like a playoff team. Houston finds itself on the outside looking in for a wild-card berth, one game back of the Detroit Tigers. To make matters worse, the 'Stros don't own tiebreakers over the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians or Detroit.
Houston, we have a problem, a big, big problem.