MLB Playoff Magic and Tragic Numbers for All Teams With 4 Days Left

Detroit Tigers

Playoff Spot Magic Number: 3

The Detroit Tigers continue to freefall, dropping their eighth straight with a 5-1 loss to the team that's fully chased them down, the Cleveland Guardians. After sweeping Detroit last week, Cleveland continues to dominate, even beating Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal two nights ago, and is now positioned for the sweep. The red-hot Guardians have sole possession of first place in the AL Central, along with the tiebreaker over Detroit.

Detroit's saving grace could be that the Houston Astros are playing as badly as they are. It may come down to the wild card, where Detroit holds the tiebreaker over Houston, who are currently on the outside looking in, a game back of the Tigers, and also on the wrong side of a tiebreaker with Cleveland.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.