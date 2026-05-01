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MLB · 1 hour ago

MLB Power Rankings: First Update of the 2026 Season

SportsGrid Contributor Just Baseball

Host · Writer

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 1 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-4.5

-156

O 211.5

ORL

ORL

+4.5

+150

U 211.5

May 1 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

-3.5

-170

O 219.5

TOR

TOR

+3.5

+163

U 219.5

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