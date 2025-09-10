Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 4 hours ago

MLB: Top 7 Third Basemen in Baseball Right Now

Kyle Amore

Host · Writer

  • 7. Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox

    Boston is currently holding an AL Wild Card spot, and Alex Bregman has played a big role in the team’s success. The veteran third baseman is on pace to end the season with 22 home runs, 70 RBI, and .850 OPS. The Red Sox will rely on Bregman when the playoffs begin.

  • 2. Eugenio Suarez, Seattle Mariners

    Eugenio Suarez has put together a monster season and is holding onto his slim lead in home runs and RBI among MLB third basemen. He’s made a career out of either hitting the long ball or striking out, but he provides tremendous value to a team’s lineup. Suarez needs to continue producing as Seattle holds onto a playoff spot.

  • 3. Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

    Junior Caminero’s first full season has seen him produce monster numbers. He’s already reached 40 home runs and 100 RBI, with both totals seeing him just shy of first among MLB third basemen. Caminero has quickly blossomed into a superstar, and the 22-year-old gives Tampa Bay one of the game’s best players for the next decade.

  • 4. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

    Manny Machado’s great season will put him among the top NL MVP vote-getters. He has a chance to finish the season with 30 home runs and 100 RBI and is San Diego’s 2025 MVP. His offensive production will carry the Padres as far as they go in the playoffs.

  • 5. Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals

    Maikel Garcia’s days of being an underrated player will end following this season. He’s on pace for 20 home runs, 75 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and to end the season as the only MLB third baseman with a batting average over .290. Kansas City has a dynamite trio in Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Maikel Garcia.

  • 6. Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

    Max Muncy feasts on right-handed pitchers, posting an OPS over .900. The past two seasons have seen him battle injuries, but he can still finish 2025 with 25 home runs and 75 RBI. Max Muncy is one of the most feared hitters in Los Angeles’ potent lineup.

  • 7. Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox

    Boston is currently holding an AL Wild Card spot, and Alex Bregman has played a big role in the team’s success. The veteran third baseman is on pace to end the season with 22 home runs, 70 RBI, and .850 OPS. The Red Sox will rely on Bregman when the playoffs begin.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

MLB Best Bets Today: Wednesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 10)

MLB · 1 hour ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/10): Josh Naylor Among Best Bets

MLB · 2 hours ago

Paul Connor

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Shortstops In The League Right Now

MLB · 5 hours ago

Kyle Amore

MLB on TBS: Tigers vs. Yankees +2049 Same Game Parlay

MLB · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Tuesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 9)

MLB · 1 day ago

Gabriel Santiago

MLB 3-Game Parlay | Cubs, Mets, Giants Picks and Best Bets Today

MLB · 1 day ago

Joe Cervenka

Go Yard: Top Home Run Picks for FanDuel's MLB Dinger Tuesday (9/09)

MLB · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 First Basemen Right Now

MLB · 1 day ago

Kyle Amore

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Catchers Right Now

MLB · 1 day ago

Kyle Amore

MLB: The Top 10 Teams Right Now

MLB · 1 day ago

Doug Anderson