MLB: Top 7 Third Basemen in Baseball Right Now
Kyle Amore
Host · Writer
7. Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox
Boston is currently holding an AL Wild Card spot, and Alex Bregman has played a big role in the team’s success. The veteran third baseman is on pace to end the season with 22 home runs, 70 RBI, and .850 OPS. The Red Sox will rely on Bregman when the playoffs begin.
1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez is single-handedly keeping Cleveland in the AL playoff hunt. The superstar third baseman has eight consecutive seasons with at least 20 home runs, 70 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. He’s on pace to end the season with 35 home runs, 90 RBI, and 45 stolen bases. The 33-year-old has become MLB’s best third baseman.
2. Eugenio Suarez, Seattle Mariners
Eugenio Suarez has put together a monster season and is holding onto his slim lead in home runs and RBI among MLB third basemen. He’s made a career out of either hitting the long ball or striking out, but he provides tremendous value to a team’s lineup. Suarez needs to continue producing as Seattle holds onto a playoff spot.
3. Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
Junior Caminero’s first full season has seen him produce monster numbers. He’s already reached 40 home runs and 100 RBI, with both totals seeing him just shy of first among MLB third basemen. Caminero has quickly blossomed into a superstar, and the 22-year-old gives Tampa Bay one of the game’s best players for the next decade.
4. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
Manny Machado’s great season will put him among the top NL MVP vote-getters. He has a chance to finish the season with 30 home runs and 100 RBI and is San Diego’s 2025 MVP. His offensive production will carry the Padres as far as they go in the playoffs.
5. Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals
Maikel Garcia’s days of being an underrated player will end following this season. He’s on pace for 20 home runs, 75 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and to end the season as the only MLB third baseman with a batting average over .290. Kansas City has a dynamite trio in Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Maikel Garcia.
6. Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers
Max Muncy feasts on right-handed pitchers, posting an OPS over .900. The past two seasons have seen him battle injuries, but he can still finish 2025 with 25 home runs and 75 RBI. Max Muncy is one of the most feared hitters in Los Angeles’ potent lineup.
