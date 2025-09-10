Live NowLive
MLB · 4 hours ago

MLB: Ranking The Top 7 Shortstops In The League Right Now

Kyle Amore

Host · Writer

  • 7. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

    Baltimore has taken a step back from last season, and while Henderson’s numbers have regressed, he’s still put together a consistent year. He’s on pace to finish with a third consecutive season reaching 25+ home runs, 80+ RBI, and 10+ stolen bases. The superstar is the top player for Baltimore to build around for the future. 

     
     
     
     

  • 1. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

    A big month saw Witt Jr. produce five home runs, 14 RBI, and five stolen bases. He’s on pace to end the season with 30 home runs, 100 RBI, and 45 stolen bases. In his first four Major League seasons, the Kansas City superstar has reached 20+ home runs, 75+ RBI, and 30+ stolen bases. Bobby Witt Jr. has become a perennial All-Star and MLB superstar faster than expected.

  • 2. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

    Bichette continues his monster 2025 season, leading MLB shortstops in hits and on pace to end the season with 25 home runs and 100 RBI. Having the best season of his career, the Toronto shortstop’s production has aided in the team’s AL East lead. Continuing to produce in the playoffs can lead the Blue Jays to the ALCS. 

  • 3. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

    De La Cruz continues his pace to blow past his monster 2024 numbers. The Cincinnati superstar has already set a career high in RBI and is on pace to end the season with 30 home runs, 90 RBI, and 45 stolen bases. Cincinnati’s future is bright with De La Cruz being the face of their franchise. 

  • 4. Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks

    Perdomo is having a career year after signing a four-year extension before the season. He’s on pace to finish the season with 20+ home runs, 100+ RBI, and 30+ stolen bases. Along with Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo gives Arizona two offensive stars to build around.

  • 5. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

    Lindor’s big season positions him for a fourth consecutive season with 25+ home runs, 90+ RBI, and 15+ stolen bases. He’s having one of the best statistical seasons of his career and will end the season with a new career high in stolen bases. He’s the leader of the Mets and will be crucial to the team’s success in the upcoming playoffs.

  • 6. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

    Philadelphia leads the NL East, and Trea Turner has played a role in the team’s success. The shortstop is on pace to finish the season with 20 home runs, 80 RBI, and 50 stolen bases. Turner will be a key to Philadelphia’s postseason success at the top of their lineup.

