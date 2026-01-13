5 NBA Players That Can Make a Nikola Jokic-Like Impact in 2026

Nikola Jokic continues to redefine what it means to be a dominant center in the modern NBA. The Denver Nuggets’ superstar was putting together another masterful campaign, showcasing the unique blend of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking that has made him one of the league’s most valuable players. Despite now being out for a few weeks with a knee injury, in his 11th NBA season, Jokic remains at the peak of his powers, leading a Nuggets team that sits in a playoff position.

Our similarity analysis examines seasons across eight statistical buckets—Role, Scoring, Shot Profile, Playmaking, Rebounding, Defense, Impact, and Peak—using IQR-normalized distances, converted to similarity scores on a 0–1 scale, where 1 represents identical performance. What emerges is a fascinating portrait of versatility, as Jokic’s 2025–26 season finds its closest matches not just among fellow centers but across multiple positions and age groups.

The analysis reveals remarkable position diversity among Jokic’s statistical twins, with point guards, small forwards, and centers all appearing in the top five. This cross-positional similarity underscores just how unique Jokic’s skill set remains in today’s NBA, where traditional positional boundaries continue to blur.

Nikola Jokic’s 2025-26 Season

The three-time MVP winner is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game while shooting an efficient 60.5% from the field and maintaining a true shooting percentage of 71.3%. His usage rate of 29.2% reflects his central role in Denver’s offense, while his player efficiency rating of 35.9 tops the league. The Nuggets have benefited tremendously from his presence, posting a +12.3 net rating when he’s on the court.

At 30, Jokic has reached the veteran stage of his career while maintaining peak performance levels. His 11 years of professional experience, combined with his three MVP awards and championship ring, place him among the most accomplished players in the league. The Nuggets currently sit at 26–13, good for third place in the competitive Western Conference with a .667 winning percentage that reflects their championship aspirations.

Top 5 Most Jokic-Similar NBA Seasons

5. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers

Similarity Score: 0.94

Stats: 33.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 8.7 APG

Team Record: 23–14 | Age: 26 , Year 8 in league

| , Key Similarities: Scoring (0.98), Playmaking (0.97), Peak (0.91)

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar represents the closest thing to Jokic’s offensive impact, with both players serving as triple-double threats who can take over games through scoring and playmaking. Luka Doncic actually outscores Jokic by 4.0 points per game while maintaining comparable assist and rebounding numbers. Both players carry enormous offensive loads for playoff-caliber teams, with LA sitting at 23–14 atop the Pacific.

4. Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Similarity Score: 0.94

Stats: 26.1 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 6.9 APG

Team Record: 19–21 | Age: 25 , Year 7 in league

| , Key Similarities: Role (1.00), Scoring (0.98), Peak (0.90)

Deni Avdija’s well-rounded production from the forward position creates surprising statistical harmony with Jokic’s center dominance, particularly in their similar roles as versatile offensive contributors. The Portland Trail Blazers forward averages 3.5 fewer points than Jokic but maintains comparable efficiency while contributing across all statistical categories. Portland’s 19–21 record illustrates how similar individual production can yield vastly different team outcomes.

3. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Similarity Score: 0.96

Stats: 21.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.4 APG

Team Record: 22–14 | Age: 23 , Year 5 in league

| , Key Similarities: Role (0.99), Rebounding (0.95), Impact (1.00)

The fellow center provides the most positionally relevant comparison, with Alperen Sengun emerging as a Jokic-lite presence for the surging Houston Rockets. Both big men excel at facilitating offense from the center position while maintaining strong rebounding numbers and efficient scoring. Sengun averages almost eight fewer points and 4.6 fewer assists than Jokic, but their similar shot profiles and defensive impact create a compelling parallel. Houston’s 22–14 record demonstrates how Sengun’s Jokic-esque skill set can translate to team success.

2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Similarity Score: 0.96

Stats: 26.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 9.7 APG

Team Record: 28–10 | Age: 24 , Year 5 in league

| , Key Similarities: Role (1.00), Playmaking (0.98), Impact (1.00)

Cade Cunningham’s evolution into an elite floor general mirrors Jokic’s playmaking excellence, with both players serving as their team’s primary offensive orchestrators. The Detroit Pistons point guard comes close to Jokic in assists per game while maintaining similar scoring efficiency and excellent rebounding production for his position. Their near-identical role similarity scores reflect how both players function as the central hub of their respective offenses. However, Cunningham operates from the perimeter while Jokic dominates from the post. Detroit’s success and top standing in the Eastern Conference furthers Cunningham’s case.

1. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Similarity Score: 0.96

Stats: 23.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 8.2 APG

Team Record: 20–21 | Age: 24 , Year 5 in league

| , Key Similarities: Role (0.99), Scoring (0.99), Impact (1.00)

Jalen Johnson’s breakout season finds remarkable statistical alignment with Jokic’s current campaign, particularly in their roles as primary offensive facilitators and their overall impact metrics. The 24-year-old forward is averaging nearly six fewer points than Jokic and just under two fewer rebounds while showcasing similar versatility from the small forward position. Both players excel at creating offense for teammates while maintaining elite rebounding numbers for their respective positions. The Atlanta Hawks’ 20–21 record reflects Johnson’s growing influence, though it pales in comparison to Denver’s championship-caliber success with Jokic anchoring their system.

What This Tells Us

The cross-positional nature of Jokic’s statistical similarities reinforces his status as a truly unique player in NBA history. Finding his closest matches among point guards, small forwards, and fellow centers demonstrates how his skill set transcends traditional positional boundaries. The strongest similarity buckets—Role, Impact, and Scoring—reveal that Jokic’s value comes not just from individual statistics but from his ability to elevate team performance through versatile contributions.

Perhaps most telling is the age and experience diversity among his statistical twins, ranging from 23-year-old Sengun in his fifth season to 30-year-old Jokic himself. While statistical similarity can identify comparable individual impact, translating that production into wins requires the right system and supporting cast — something Jokic has consistently enjoyed in Denver.

All data from Blitz. Stats and records as of Jan. 13/26.