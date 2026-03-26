Best NBA Bets Thursday, March 26: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Thursday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Tasked with a mini three-game slate tonight, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. ORL Paolo Banchero to Score 30+ Points (+230) vs. Sacramento Kings

The Magic are desperate to snap a six-game losing streak and avoid dropping further in the Eastern Conference standings. With Franz Wagner and Anthony Black still sidelined for Orlando, Paolo Banchero is shouldering a massive offensive load. The 23-year-old has dropped 36 and 39 points in his last two outings and now faces a tanking Kings team that ranks 28th in defensive rating and allows the seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards. Look for Banchero to have another big scoring night, providing excellent value at plus money.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. Kings vs. Magic OVER 230.5 (-112)

Correlating with the play above, backing the over is a strong pivot, given how nonexistent the defense has been for both squads recently. Over their last ten games, the Magic rank 23rd in the league in defensive rating, while Sacramento sits right behind them at 24th. The Kings have surrendered at least 122 points in four consecutive games. Orlando’s offense should easily find a rhythm against a Sacramento rotation missing most of its starters, turning this into a fast-paced, high-scoring track meet.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.