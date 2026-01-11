Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for January 11, 2026

The biggest injury swing on Sunday’s slate belongs to the Denver Nuggets, who will be without Nikola Jokic. Denver is 22-10 this season with Jokic (68.8% win rate, plus-7.2 net rating) and just 3-3 without him (50.0%, minus-5.3), a massive profile change for both bettors and fantasy managers.

Across the ten-game NBA schedule, several teams are dealing with multi-player absences that materially change rotations and market expectations, including the Toronto Raptors (multiple high-usage wings on the report), the Memphis Grizzlies (no Ja Morant and no Zach Edey), and the New Orleans Pelicans (missing Herbert Jones and multiple guards).

Orlando is still navigating life without Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, and the splits suggest the Magic have been more vulnerable than the raw record implies. Orlando is 13-10 this season with Wagner (56.5%, plus-2.7) and 7-8 without him (46.7%, minus-4.2). Suggs’ absence also matters on both ends, with the Magic 13-9 with him (59.1%, plus-2.7) and 7-9 without him (43.8%, minus-3.8).

For New Orleans, the most impactful absence is Herbert Jones. The Pelicans are 7-16 with Jones (30.4%, minus-6.4) and 2-15 without him (11.8%, minus-8.9) this season, which is a major defensive downgrade against a Magic team that can lean on Paolo Banchero creation. With Dejounte Murray also out long term, New Orleans is short on perimeter organization, raising the floor for Orlando’s half-court efficiency even with its own injuries.

Memphis is missing its primary engine and a key interior piece. The Grizzlies are 6-12 with Ja Morant this season (33.3%, minus-2.3) and 10-10 without him (50.0%, minus-0.7), which is counterintuitive but still signals a different style, more Jaren Jackson usage and fewer rim-pressure possessions. The bigger on-court swing is Zach Edey: Memphis is 7-4 with Edey (63.6%, plus-5.6) and 9-18 without him (33.3%, minus-4.3). That is the clearest indicator that the Grizzlies’ rebounding and paint defense take a hit when he sits.

Brooklyn is also missing a true top-end scorer in Michael Porter Jr. The Nets are 11-18 with Porter (37.9%, minus-2.6) and 0-6 without him (0.0%, minus-17.0). That kind of split typically forces the market to price Brooklyn as a low-ceiling offense, and it puts more pressure on role players to create shots late in the clock. This matchup becomes a question of which team can manufacture efficient offense, because both are missing the pieces that stabilize scoring runs.

Toronto is the slate’s most volatile injury situation because Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are both listed day-to-day and both carry critical impact tags. The Raptors are 23-15 with Barnes (60.5%, plus-2.2) and 0-1 without him (0.0%, minus-8.0). Ingram shows the same team split profile, 23-15 with him and 0-1 without, which underscores how much Toronto’s shot creation and playmaking flows through those two. RJ Barrett is already out, and Toronto is 16-7 with Barrett (69.6%, plus-6.7) versus 7-9 without him (43.8%, minus-4.9), so the wing depth is already stressed.

Philadelphia’s key name is Joel Embiid (day-to-day), but the team-level splits provided do not show a collapse without him this season. The 76ers are 11-8 with Embiid (57.9%, plus-3.1) and 10-6 without him (62.5%, plus-2.8). If Embiid sits, the market is more likely to react to matchup-specific frontcourt concerns than to a broad team downgrade, especially with Tyrese Maxey carrying a 31.0 points per game scoring load.

This game is defined by New York’s wing absence and Portland’s backcourt attrition. Josh Hart is out, and the Knicks are 19-9 with Hart (67.9%, plus-7.1) and 5-5 without him (50.0%, minus-3.2). That is a meaningful swing in both win rate and net rating, and it often shows up in second-chance points and transition defense, two areas where Hart’s rebounding and pace control matter.

Portland is missing multiple guards, including Jrue Holiday, and also Jerami Grant. The Blazers’ season splits for Holiday are flat in win rate (six and six with him, thirteen and thirteen without), but the net rating is worse without him (minus-2.8 without versus minus-0.2 with). Grant’s absence is more about shot volume and lineup flexibility, and Portland’s recent form (5-0 in the last five) suggests the market may be slow to fully discount them, but the rotation is thin enough that foul trouble or a cold shooting night can snowball quickly.

Oklahoma City is elite overall, but Isaiah Hartenstein’s absence is a real stylistic change. The Thunder are 19-5 with Hartenstein this season (79.2%, plus-12.3) and 13-2 without him (86.7%, plus-14.2). The record is actually better without him, but the key takeaway is role redistribution: more small-ball looks and more responsibility on Chet Holmgren to anchor the glass and protect the rim.

Miami is on the back end of a back-to-back and still without Terry Rozier. With no with-or-without split provided for Rozier, the actionable angle is minutes consolidation: Davion Mitchell is projected to start, while Tyler Herro and Norman Powell carry the scoring burden. Against the league’s top defense by ranking, Miami’s margin for error is thin if the three-point shooting does not travel.

Minnesota’s key question is Mike Conley (day-to-day). The Timberwolves are 22-11 with Conley (66.7%, plus-6.4) and 3-3 without him (50.0%, minus-1.3), a significant downgrade in both control and efficiency. If Conley sits, Donte DiVincenzo’s on-ball workload rises, and the offense becomes more Anthony Edwards-driven, which can increase volatility possession-to-possession.

San Antonio is without Devin Vassell, but the Spurs have held up well in the split provided: 23-9 with him (71.9%, plus-5.9) and 4-2 without him (66.7%, plus-4.5). The bigger factor may be schedule context, with both teams on the back end of a back-to-back, which can amplify late news and minutes management.

This game has one major data integrity note: Trae Young is listed as out in Washington’s injury section, but his actual team field is Atlanta, so that entry should not be treated as Wizards injury impact. Based on the Wizards’ own listed injury, Cam Whitmore is out, and Washington is 3-17 with him (15.0%, minus-15.1) and 7-10 without him (41.2%, minus-6.2), which suggests his minutes have correlated with struggling lineups this season.

Phoenix’s meaningful absence is Jalen Green (out), but the Suns’ team-level splits are not provided in a way that isolates his impact. With Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks projected to start, the Suns still profile as a stable offense against a Washington defense allowing 124.3 points per game.

Denver without Nikola Jokic is the headline, and it is compounded by Jonas Valanciunas also being out. The Nuggets are 23-9 with Valanciunas (71.9%, plus-7.4) and 2-4 without him (33.3%, minus-6.3), so the center rotation is under real strain. If Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon (both day-to-day) are limited or sit, Denver’s shot creation becomes extremely fragile.

Milwaukee’s key monitor is Kevin Porter Jr. (day-to-day). The Bucks are 10-9 with Porter (52.6%, minus-0.3) and 7-12 without him (36.8%, minus-4.0). If he sits, more initiation falls to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the offense can become more predictable, but Denver’s missing frontcourt depth still creates a path for Milwaukee to control the paint.

Atlanta’s most important name is Kristaps Porzingis (day-to-day). The Hawks are 9-8 with Porzingis (52.9%, plus-3.2) and 10-12 without him (45.5%, minus-2.7). If he sits, Onyeka Okongwu’s role becomes even more central, and Atlanta’s rim protection takes a hit against a Golden State team built around Stephen Curry gravity and Jimmy Butler rim pressure.

Golden State’s listed absences are depth shooters, and no major with-or-without splits are provided. The market impact here is more about Atlanta’s frontcourt availability than Golden State’s rotation.

Houston is without Alperen Sengun, and the split is meaningful: the Rockets are 18-9 with Sengun (66.7%, plus-9.3) and 4-4 without him (50.0%, plus-2.5). That is a clear downgrade in offensive organization and half-court efficiency, especially with Fred VanVleet also out long term. The Rockets can still win on defense and athleticism, but the offense becomes more dependent on Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson creation.

Sacramento is missing Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray, and the Kings are already 8-30 overall. The provided splits show Sacramento has struggled both with and without those players, but Sabonis’ absence removes their best hub and rebounder, which is particularly damaging against Houston’s physicality.

Statistical Impact Analysis

The three biggest season-long swing profiles on the slate are Denver without Nikola Jokic (plus-7.2 net rating with him versus minus-5.3 without), Brooklyn without Michael Porter Jr. (minus-2.6 with him versus minus-17.0 without), and Memphis without Zach Edey (plus-5.6 with him versus minus-4.3 without). Those are the types of splits that can move spreads and totals quickly once lineups are confirmed.

Betting and Fantasy Implications

Bettors should expect the sharpest market sensitivity around Nuggets-Bucks (Jokic already out, but Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon statuses can create a second wave of movement) and 76ers-Raptors (Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram availability likely dictates both side and total). For fantasy managers, the cleanest opportunity is targeting minutes consolidation in Toronto if either Barnes or Ingram sits, and frontcourt volume in Denver with both Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas out.

Players to Monitor (Questionable/Day-To-Day)

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves

Kristaps Porzingis, Atlanta Hawks

Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic

Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Jamaree Bouyea, Phoenix Suns

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets

Spencer Jones, Denver Nuggets

Guerschon Yabusele, New York Knicks

Isaiah Stevens, Sacramento Kings

Closing Thoughts

Sunday’s slate is defined by two pressure points: Denver trying to survive without Nikola Jokic and Toronto’s wing availability potentially reshaping a marquee matchup with Philadelphia. The most actionable edge comes from waiting on confirmed lineups, because several games have a clear “second move” risk once day-to-day tags resolve.