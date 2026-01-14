Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

The biggest story in Kalshi’s NBA board on January 14 was a sharp repricing in the trade complex, led by Anthony Davis. Traders pushed “Will Anthony Davis be traded by Dallas before February 6, 2026" up to 32c-34c, with the contract’s price history showing a jump from an open of 15c to a close of 34c (+126.67%). That move also came with real participation: 22,860 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

At the same time, the market leaned the other way on “Anthony Davis next team: Stays with Dallas or retires," which slid from 89c open to 78c close (-12.36%). The two markets are not perfect mirrors, but the direction is consistent: more trade risk is being priced in.

Top Kalshi Movers That Mattered

Anthony Davis Traded By February 6: Up to 32c-34c, with price history moving from 15c to 34c (+126.67%). This was also one of the most active markets on the board (22,860 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours), suggesting the move was driven by sustained two-way flow rather than a single print.

Anthony Davis Next Team (Stays With Dallas Or Retires): Down to 60c-62c, with price history falling from 89c to 78c (-12.36%). With the trade contract rising, this “stays" leg-weakening is the cleanest cross-market signal in today’s data.

Portland’s Playoff Qualification Odds: Down to 22c-28c, with price history collapsing from 37c open to 22c close (-40.54%). Even with only nine contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, the magnitude of the move matters because it resets the baseline for a widely followed season-long market.

New York’s Championship Odds: Down to 5c-6c, with price history moving from 7c open to 5c close (-28.57%). This is a meaningful percentage drop in a liquid futures market (6,824 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours), not a thin outlier.

San Antonio’s Championship Odds: Down to 8c-10c, with price history moving from 10c open to 8c close (-20.0%). This contract also stayed highly active (7,600 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours), so the drift lower looks like broad repricing rather than noise.

Kalshi Volume And Order Book Highlights

Anthony Davis’s trade market was the clear volume leader among the events set, with 22,860 contracts traded over the last 24 hours. The current spread is relatively tight at 32c-34c, which typically signals active market-making around the new consensus level.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's next team: Stays with Milwaukee or retires also drew heavy attention (10,581 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours), but price history moved the other direction, from 89c open to 73c close (-17.98%). The current 77c-81c market shows traders still demanding a meaningful spread for liquidity.

In futures, Oklahoma City's championship odds remain the liquidity center (1,367,602 total volume, 4,851 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours) with a tight 42c-43c spread, and massive displayed depth on the yes side at 42c (100,927 units).

Several All-Star selection markets show wide spreads, suggesting uncertainty or thin two-way pricing. Example: Pascal Siakam to be selected as an All Star is 32c-79c, and Michael Porter Jr. to be chosen as an All Star is 40c-62c.

Kalshi Notable Markets Worth Watching

Ja Morant traded by Memphis before February 6: The contract is priced at 74c-75c, and price history shows an open at 66c and a close at 78c (+18.18%). With 7,010 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, this is another trade market with enough flow to keep moving.

Oklahoma City Western Conference one seed: The contract is 80c-92c, and price history shows 90c open to 78c close (-13.33%). The spread is extremely wide for a top-of-board team outcome, and it traded 298 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, so it is a volatility candidate if more volume arrives.

Cade Cunningham Clutch Player of the Year: Price history shows 22c open to 42c close (+90.91%), but the current market is back to 19c-24c. That gap between the last close and the current bid-ask is a classic "whipsaw" profile worth monitoring for follow-through.

Kalshi Market Edge

The trade board drove today’s headline move, led by Anthony Davis trade risk repricing to 32c-34c on 22,860 contracts of twenty-four-hour volume.

trade risk repricing to 32c-34c on 22,860 contracts of twenty-four-hour volume. Futures saw meaningful downside in several mid-tier title paths, including New York’s championship odds (7c to 5c close) and San Antonio’s championship odds (10c to 8c close).

Watch for continued spillover from trade pricing into team futures, especially where spreads are wide and depth is thin.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 14.