NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Monday

Eight games tonight, and the slate has a definite personality: a couple monster spreads (OKC -15.5, BOS -11.5, PHI -11.5, HOU -8.5), a couple tight “coin-flip" numbers (NYK/DET, ATL/TOR), and a whole lot of schedule noise, multiple teams in three games in four days spots, plus two back-end back-to-backs (DET and OKC). That’s where the market gets sloppy: it prices “team quality," but it doesn’t always price how that team gets to the arena.

I went through every matchup, and two games stand out from the pack because the ATS trend data and the schedule context are pointing in the same direction. Let’s get paid.

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Location: Toronto, ON

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

Date: January 5, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds

Spread: Toronto Raptors -3.0 (-110) | Atlanta Hawks +3.0 (-110)

Moneyline: Toronto Raptors -150 | Atlanta Hawks +125

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Kalshi Odds

Chance: Toronto Raptors 57% | Atlanta Hawks 43%

Toronto Raptors -3 (3 units)

This is the cleanest “stack" on the board for me. Start with recent form: Toronto is 6-4 straight-up and 6-4 against the spread over its last ten, while Atlanta is 2-8 SU (and just 4-6 ATS) over the same sample. Now layer in the situational spot: Atlanta is in a high-frequency window again (three games in four days), and the schedule performance data is brutal. Atlanta is 14-22 (38.89%) in those spots, with an average margin of -4.39. Toronto, meanwhile, is on one day’s rest and at home, and we literally just saw this matchup: on January 3, Toronto beat Atlanta 134-117 and covered -5. And if you want the longer lens, the head-to-head is a hammer: over the last ten meetings, Toronto is 7-3 SU and 8-2 ATS vs. Atlanta. This number is only -3, with the fatigue profile on Atlanta and Toronto’s consistent head-to-head cover edge, I think the market is still pricing this like a toss-up. It’s not.

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Location: Detroit, MI

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

Date: January 5, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds

Spread: New York Knicks -2.5 (-110) | Detroit Pistons +2.5 (-111)

Moneyline: New York Knicks -138 | Detroit Pistons +116

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Kalshi Odds

Chance: New York Knicks 56% | Detroit Pistons 43%

Detroit Pistons +2.5 (2 units)

I’m stepping in front of the Knicks here, and it’s not subtle: New York’s last-ten against the spread profile is a disaster (1-9 ATS), while Detroit is a steadier 5-5 ATS in their last ten. That alone is enough to make me skeptical of laying points with New York. Still, the schedule spot pushes me to the home dog: Detroit is on the back end of a back-to-back (0 days rest), and yes, that’s usually scary, except Detroit’s historical back-to-back back-end performance is actually solid: 11-10 (52.38%) with an average margin of +1.38. Meanwhile, the Knicks are in a high-frequency window (three games in four days), and while New York’s historical record in those spots is decent (16-12, +3.54 avg margin), that doesn’t erase what we’re seeing right now: they’re not covering numbers. Add in the market context: NYK is only -2.5 with a 56% Kalshi win probability, that’s not some dominant “should be -6" profile. In a game priced this tight, I’ll take the team that’s been more reliable against the number and has shown it can survive the back-to-back spot.

The Picks

Raptors -3 (3 units)

Pistons +2.5 (2 units)

