NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Wednesday (December 31)

The NBA season is underway, and we’re locked in with our top betting picks. Let’s break down two spots we’re targeting on Wednesday’s schedule.

Stadium: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Where to Watch: NBA TV

NBA TV Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds

Spread: NY +2 (-110) | SA -2 (-110)

NY +2 (-110) | SA -2 (-110) Total: Over 236.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 236.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: NY +113 | SA -132

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Kalshi Odds

Chance: NY 45% | SA 55%

NY 45% | SA 55% Spread: SA -1.5 Yes (53¢) | No (47¢)

SA -1.5 Yes (53¢) | No (47¢) Total: Over 237.5 Yes (48¢) | No (52¢)

New Year’s Eve offers a nine-game slate, and the New York Knicks (23-9) and San Antonio Spurs (23-9) will provide the most entertaining clash. Keep in mind, we saw this exact matchup in the 2025 NBA Cup Finals, where New York outlasted San Antonio, 124-113.

The Spurs will look to exact a little revenge on the Knicks on Wednesday. As it is now, the Spurs are ranked in the top ten in terms of offensive (119.5 PPG) and defensive scoring (113.6 PPG). Still, they have yet to drop more than two consecutive games in 2025, which means they’ll need to defeat New York tonight to ensure that trend continues.

The Knicks are presently positioned in the Eastern Conference’s number-two spot. Transparently, much of their success this season can be attributed to their methodical offense. New York has produced 120.8 PPG (fourth in the NBA) while utilizing a slower 98.7 PACE.

Being that San Antonio has gone 11-4 at home, I like the Spurs SU. SportsGrid’s prediction market concurs, giving the Spurs a 56% chance to win.

Best Bet: Spurs ML (-132)

Stadium: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Where to Watch: FDSNOK, BlazerVision

FDSNOK, BlazerVision Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds

Spread: POR +15.5 (-105) | OKC -15.5 (-115)

POR +15.5 (-105) | OKC -15.5 (-115) Total: Over 232.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 232.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: POR +810 | OKC -1350

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Kalshi Odds

Chance: POR 12% | OKC 88%

POR 12% | OKC 88% Spread: OKC -15.5 Yes (50¢) | No (50¢)

OKC -15.5 Yes (50¢) | No (50¢) Total: Over 231.5 Yes (54¢) | No (46¢)

For the final NBA contest of 2025, the Portland Trail Blazers (14-19) are in the “Sooner state" to take on the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5). To put it simply, all signs point to a blowout on Wednesday evening.

Kalshi’s traders are yielding an 88% winning likelihood for Oklahoma City in this spot. That means Portland is the largest underdog of New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, the Thunder are allowing only 107.9 PPG, which is the best defensive clip in the association. On offense, OKC ranks second behind 122.1 PPG.

Candidly, the Trail Blazers have experienced a pretty wonky campaign. They lost their head coach to off-court issues early in the season. Portland has produced mixed results since then, failing to build a winning streak of more than three games in 2025. The Blazers have been a poor defensive team so far, giving up 120.1 PPG (24th).

15.5 points is no short lay, but I am confident in the reigning champs at home. More specifically, the Thunder are 17-10 (63.0%) ATS at Paycom Center. They have also covered spreads of this size (or larger) on eight occasions this year.

Best Bet: Thunder -15.5 (-115)

NBA Best Bets: December 31

Spurs ML (-132)

Thunder -15.5 (-115)

Wednesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

