NBA Injury Report Jan 20: Jimmy Butler ACL Tear & Nikola Jokic Betting Impact

Jimmy Butler tore his ACL. That’s the biggest injury news of the day, and it completely changes Golden State’s championship outlook. The Warriors lose their 20.0 points-per-game scorer for the season, and the market will need to reprice everything about this team.

Beyond Butler, the slate still has major swing factors. Nikola Jokic is still out for Denver. Kawhi Leonard being out again keeps Los Angeles in a fragile spot. Utah’s big man rotation is thinned out. There are also several key questionable tags that can flip rotations late.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

This game has one key availability question for Philadelphia’s wing rotation.

Paul George is day-to-day , and the 76ers have been steady either way: 13-10 with George (plus-2.5 net rating) versus 10-7 without (plus-2.3) .

, and the 76ers have been steady either way: versus . George is still a meaningful piece as a 15.9 points-per-game scorer , but the team-level splits suggest the market may not need a major reprice.

, but the team-level splits suggest the market may not need a major reprice. Phoenix lists Jalen Green out, but he has played two games and is flagged out all season, so his absence should not be treated as a new betting variable.

Houston’s frontcourt depth takes a hit, and it shows up in the season-long splits.

Steven Adams is out , and Houston’s results swing hard: 21-11 with Adams (plus-7.4 net rating) versus 4-4 without (plus-2.5) .

, and Houston’s results swing hard: versus . With Adams sidelined, Houston leans even more on Alperen Sengun (21.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists) as the primary big.

as the primary big. Tari Eason is out , but Houston has been similar in the standings split: 13-8 with Eason (plus-8.3) versus 12-7 without (plus-4.4) .

, but Houston has been similar in the standings split: versus . San Antonio is without Devin Vassell, though the Spurs have still been strong: 23-9 with Vassell (plus-5.9) versus 7-4 without (plus-3.5).

This is the slate’s clearest star-driven injury downgrade.

Kawhi Leonard is out , and the Clippers’ season swings sharply: 15-14 with Leonard (plus-1.7 net rating) versus 4-8 without (minus-5.3) .

, and the Clippers’ season swings sharply: versus . Leonard’s absence removes a 28.2 points-per-game scorer with a 32.2% usage rate , putting more pressure on James Harden (26.1 points, 8.1 assists) to create .

, putting more pressure on . Chicago has two key questionable tags. Patrick Williams (ankle) is questionable, and Josh Giddey (hamstring) is questionable .

and . Giddey is a major engine when active, with 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists . Chicago is 15-15 with him (minus-3.9 net rating) versus 5-7 without (minus-0.1) .

. Chicago is versus . Williams’ splits are extreme: 16-21 with him (minus-4.1) versus 4-1 without (plus-6.4). That makes his status more of a rotation and matchup question than a clean “upgrade or downgrade."

Utah’s big man rotation is severely compromised.

Lauri Markkanen (illness) is questionable , and the Jazz have been two different teams: 14-19 with Markkanen (minus-5.6 net rating) versus 0-10 without (minus-17.5) .

, and the Jazz have been two different teams: versus . Walker Kessler has been ruled out for the season , removing another key big man from Utah’s frontcourt.

, removing another key big man from Utah’s frontcourt. If Markkanen sits, Utah loses a 27.9 points-per-game scorer with a 27.6% usage rate , forcing more creation onto Keyonte George (24.0 points, 6.8 assists) .

, forcing more creation onto . Minnesota’s key tag is in the frontcourt. Naz Reid (shoulder) is questionable .

. Reid has been a consistent producer at 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds, and his availability matters for Minnesota’s second-unit scoring and big rotation behind Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle.

This game is defined by Denver missing its offensive hub.

Nikola Jokic is still out , and Denver’s season profile dips: 22-10 with Jokic (plus-7.2 net rating) versus 7-4 without (minus-2.7) .

, and Denver’s season profile dips: versus . Jokic’s absence removes a 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists stat line and a 30.0% usage rate , which typically forces more self-creation from Jamal Murray and more finishing responsibility for Aaron Gordon .

stat line and a , which typically forces more self-creation from and more finishing responsibility for . Denver also lists Christian Braun (ankle) out , plus Cameron Johnson out and Jonas Valanciunas out , tightening the rotation.

, plus and , tightening the rotation. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is probable . Denver is 14-5 with Gordon (plus-6.9) versus 15-9 without (plus-2.9) , so his availability helps stabilize the non-Jokic minutes.

. Denver is versus , so his availability helps stabilize the non-Jokic minutes. The Lakers are without Austin Reaves (calf), a high-usage guard at 26.6 points and 6.3 assists. Los Angeles is 14-8 with Reaves (minus-0.8 net rating) versus 10-8 without (minus-0.9).

Miami’s backcourt is thinned out, and Sacramento is missing a key forward.

Tyler Herro is out , and Miami has struggled in his minutes: 4-7 with Herro (minus-5.5 net rating) versus 18-14 without (plus-3.3) .

, and Miami has struggled in his minutes: versus . Herro’s absence removes a 21.9 points-per-game scorer with a 25.7% usage rate , and it aligns with Norman Powell holding a primary scoring role at 23.7 points per game in the projected lineup.

, and it aligns with holding a primary scoring role at in the projected lineup. Sacramento is without Keegan Murray, and the Kings have been poor either way: 4-15 with Murray (minus-12.6) versus 8-16 without (minus-7.8).

Jimmy Butler tore his ACL and is out for the season. This is the biggest injury news of the day.

This is the biggest injury news of the day. Golden State’s championship window takes a massive hit. Butler was averaging 20.0 points per game and was a critical two-way piece.

and was a critical two-way piece. The Warriors were 23-15 with Butler (plus-4.8 net rating) versus 2-4 without (minus-5.3) . That’s a dramatic split.

versus . That’s a dramatic split. Stephen Curry (27.4 points per game) will now carry an even heavier offensive load, and the Warriors’ depth is suddenly much thinner.

will now carry an even heavier offensive load, and the Warriors’ depth is suddenly much thinner. Draymond Green is day-to-day , and with Butler now gone for the season, his availability becomes even more critical. Golden State is 21-15 with Green (plus-3.8) versus 4-4 without (plus-1.8) .

, and with Butler now gone for the season, his availability becomes even more critical. Golden State is versus . Toronto is without RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Ja’Kobe Walter. Barrett’s splits are notable: 16-7 with Barrett (plus-6.7) versus 9-12 without (minus-4.7).

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis January 20

Denver is 22-10 with Nikola Jokic (plus-7.2 net rating) versus 7-4 without (minus-2.7) .

. Los Angeles Clippers are 15-14 with Kawhi Leonard (plus-1.7 net rating) versus 4-8 without (minus-5.3) .

. Utah is 14-19 with Lauri Markkanen (minus-5.6 net rating) versus 0-10 without (minus-17.5) .

. Golden State is 23-15 with Jimmy Butler III (plus-4.8 net rating) versus 2-4 without (minus-5.3).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Nikola Jokic being out is the clearest reason to expect Denver’s offense to look different, with more load on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon .

is the clearest reason to expect Denver’s offense to look different, with more load on and . Kawhi Leonard being out keeps the Clippers in a narrower margin setup, with James Harden carrying more creation.

keeps the Clippers in a narrower margin setup, with carrying more creation. Lauri Markkanen being out is a major downgrade for Utah, and it increases the need for Keyonte George to drive scoring and playmaking.

is a major downgrade for Utah, and it increases the need for to drive scoring and playmaking. Naz Reid (shoulder) questionable is a key late swing for Minnesota’s big rotation and bench scoring.

is a key late swing for Minnesota’s big rotation and bench scoring. Draymond Green day-to-day is a meaningful tag for Golden State’s defensive structure, especially with Jimmy Butler III out.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver Nuggets

Al Horford, Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The Betting Edge

The slate runs through Denver’s ability to survive without Nikola Jokic. Kawhi Leonard’s continued absence also keeps Los Angeles volatile, even during a recent favorable stretch. Monitor the questionable tags in Chicago, Minnesota, and Denver for late-market movement. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 20.