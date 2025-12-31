NBA NYE Top Player Props | New Year’s Eve Best Picks

Another year around the sun, and while the NBA is getting the gameday celebrations going early with four afternoon games, there is still plenty of action to choose from right before you hit your New Year’s Eve party.

Let’s jump into my favorite three NBA player props for tonight.

Where to Watch New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs

Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Where to Watch: NBA TV

NBA TV Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds

Spread: NY +2 (-110) | SA -2 (-110)

NY +2 (-110) | SA -2 (-110) Total: Over 236.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 236.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: NY +113 | SA -132

New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs Kalshi Odds

Chance: NY 45% | SA 55%

NY 45% | SA 55% Spread: SA -1.5 Yes (53¢) | No (47¢)

SA -1.5 Yes (53¢) | No (47¢) Total: Over 237.5 Yes (48¢) | No (52¢)

De’Aaron Fox Over 2.5 Threes Made +146

Victor Wembanyama‘s positive effect on the entire San Antonio Spurs offense may still be underrated. The biggest Frenchman since Andre the Giant draws cheats and double teams, and having a guy with an eight-foot wingspan to scoop offensive boards out of the rafters only helps a shooter’s confidence. The curious case of De’Aaron Fox is a perfect example.

Fox is firing on a career-best 38.4% clip from beyond the arc, while hitting 2.3 triples a night. The former floor general of the Sacramento Kings only hit more threes, with the all-offense, little-defense Sactown squad of 2023-24, when he nailed 2.9 per game. Fox can certainly be boom or bust from deep, going over the number in two of his past four, hitting five triples against the defensive-deficient Washington Wizards while putting up a goose egg facing the league’s top overall defense, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tonight’s opponent has much in common with both teams, but in a good way for De’Aaron.

Like the Thunder, the New York Knicks are a good all-around defensive team. Also like OKC and Washington, New York has not defended the perimeter well this season. The Knicks are sandwiched between the Thunder, allowing 14.5 threes, and Washington, giving up 14.7 triples per game. Jalen Brunson and company are being torched for 14.6 threes a night, ranking 26th in the NBA. Opponents are hitting 36.9% from deep against New York, putting the Knicks 21st in the Association.

New York has been consistently hurt by opposing guards. Shooting guards are averaging 4.2 threes per game over the past two weeks, putting the Knicks third from the bottom. The perimeter D against SGs has been better across the entire season, but ranking 22nd, allowing 3.6 triples per game is nothing to hang your Mets hat on.

One of the biggest reasons I’m rolling with Fox is the price tag. For a guy who can get hot at anytime and is having a career year from deep, I’ll play plus money anytime.

Where to Watch Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Where to Watch: Altitude 2, Rogers Sportsnet Toronto

Altitude 2, Rogers Sportsnet Toronto Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors Betting Odds

Spread: DEN +6.5 (-110) | TOR -6.5 (-110)

DEN +6.5 (-110) | TOR -6.5 (-110) Total: Over 229.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 229.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: DEN +210 | TOR -255

Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors Kalshi Odds

Chance: DEN 31% | TOR 69%

DEN 31% | TOR 69% Spread: TOR -6.5 Yes (51¢) | No (50¢)

TOR -6.5 Yes (51¢) | No (50¢) Total: Over 227.5 Yes (55¢) | No (47¢)

Peyton Watson Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds -102

While primarily known as a defensive specialist since entering the league as a late first-round Denver Nuggets pick in 2022, Peyton Watson has made a noticeable leap in 2025. The former UCLA standout has upped his usage in each of his four NBA seasons, going from just over 8:00 minutes per game as a rookie to a career high of 27:12 per game this year. Watson is about to see his minutes and offensive load increase in a big way.

With Nikola Jokic out at least four weeks, after hyperextending his left knee during Monday night’s loss to the Miami Heat, Denver will be searching for scoring and strong play on the glass up front. Watson already has career highs, putting up 10.7 PPG and 4.5 RPG, and those numbers have increased as he’s taken on a starting role. In 20 of 30 games this season, the ultra-athletic forward is averaging 13.6 PPG and 5.1 RPG. Watson has done most of this damage on the offensive end without having specific plays drawn up for him. That will undoubtedly change with the Joker out and Jamal Murray needing some help with the scoring load.

They have been good defensively as a whole, but are an average rebounding team at best. The Dinos rank just below the middle of the pack, giving up 43.9 RPG. That number has slipped to 45.6 RPG over their past five games, during which Toronto has been without starting center, seven-footer Jakob Poeltl (7.7 RPG). The Raps also sit 18th, giving up 8.0 RPG to opposing small forwards. Over the past two weeks, Toronto has allowed 9.6 RPG to SFs, ranking 24th overall.

With the Joker out and Denver’s frontline thin, I expect David Adelman to give the 23-year-old all the run he can handle tonight, so let’s hit this excellently priced over.

