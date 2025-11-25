Live NowLive
NBA · 10 minutes ago

NBA Player Props Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Nov. 25)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this small three-game slate.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. ATL PF Jalen Johnson OVER 33.5 Pts + Reb (-114) @ Washington Wizards

  • Johnson is coming off a 28-point, 8-rebound performance in Atlanta’s last contest.
  • The star forward has cleared this mark in five of his past seven games, averaging 25.3 PPG and 11.0 RPG during that span.
  • He draws a terrific matchup against the league-worst Wizards (1-15), who allow the second-most points and the fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. 

2. LAL SF Rui Hachimura OVER 1.5 Made Threes (+108) vs. LA Clippers

  • Hachimura is averaging a career-high 1.9 made threes on 3.9 attempts per game – a stellar 48.3% clip.
  • He shot 2-of-4 from downtown in LA’s last contest.
  • Hachimura has drained at least two triples in nine of his past ten games.
  • The Clippers allow the third-most made threes per game to opposing small forwards.

