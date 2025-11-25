NBA Player Props Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets & Predictions (Nov. 25)

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this small three-game slate.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. ATL PF Jalen Johnson OVER 33.5 Pts + Reb (-114) @ Washington Wizards

Johnson is coming off a 28-point, 8-rebound performance in Atlanta’s last contest.

in Atlanta’s last contest. The star forward has cleared this mark in five of his past seven games , averaging 25.3 PPG and 11.0 RPG during that span.

, averaging during that span. He draws a terrific matchup against the league-worst Wizards (1-15), who allow the second-most points and the fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

2. LAL SF Rui Hachimura OVER 1.5 Made Threes (+108) vs. LA Clippers

Hachimura is averaging a career-high 1.9 made threes on 3.9 attempts per game – a stellar 48.3% clip .

on 3.9 attempts per game – a stellar . He shot 2-of-4 from downtown in LA’s last contest.

in LA’s last contest. Hachimura has drained at least two triples in nine of his past ten games .

. The Clippers allow the third-most made threes per game to opposing small forwards.

