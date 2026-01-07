NBA Player Ratings: Pacific Division – Top 10 Weekly Rankings

10. Dennis Schroder, Sacramento Kings - Rating: 61.51

2025-26 Stats: 13.0 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 5.7 APG



Dennis Schroder’s been a steady pace-and-pressure guard, averaging 5.7 assists in 27.6 minutes with a strong playmaking share (30.4 assist percentage) despite starting only 12 of 29 games. His last 10 mirrors the season line (13.6 points, 5.5 assists), so this is more “known commodity” than breakout. The efficiency (41.0 percent shooting, 53.1 true shooting) caps the ceiling, but the role keeps him relevant in deeper fantasy formats and matchup-based prop angles.

*All Stats as of Jan. 6/26