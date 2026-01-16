NBA Player Ratings: Top 10 Southwest Division Stars Ranked

1. Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets) – Rating: 96

2025–26 Stats: 26.1 PPG | 5.4 RPG | 4.5 APG

Kevin Durant is still the division's cleanest offensive engine, pairing 26.1 points per game with elite shooting splits (52.1% FG, 40.0% 3PT, 89.2% FT) and a 63.8% true shooting rate. He's been right on script lately (28.5 PPG over his last 10), and the Houston Rockets are 21-14 with him in the lineup.

All ratings are generated algorithmically based on a combination of factors including statistical production, recent play, shooting efficiency, team success, and on-court impact. Ratings are updated weekly.