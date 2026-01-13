NBA Power Rankings Update: The League’s Hottest Teams Right Now

7. Denver Nuggets (26-13)
Power Score: 68.47
L10: 5-5 | Point Differential: +5.2 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0
Top Player: Jamal Murray (25.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 7.5 APG)
The Nuggets are treading water, going .500 over their last ten games, primarily due to Nikola Jokic's absence for two weeks. In his absence, Jamal Murray has stepped up as the primary scorer, and the recent return of Aaron Gordon provides a much-needed boost. Denver needs their MVP back to reclaim the top spot, but it is managing to stay afloat.