NBA Power Rankings Update: The League’s Hottest Teams Right Now

3. Phoenix Suns (24-15)

Power Score: 72.54



L10: 8-2 | Point Differential: +2.9 | Quality Win Bonus: +2.0



Top Player: Devin Booker (25.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.4 APG)

The Suns are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning eight of their last ten games to vault up the rankings. While their point differential is modest, they are finding ways to win close games, aided by the recent return of Grayson Allen to the rotation. Devin Booker continues to orchestrate the offense, keeping Phoenix competitive in a crowded Western Conference.