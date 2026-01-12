NBA Power Rankings: Week of January 12, 2026

The NBA season has hit the mid-January stride, and the league hierarchy is beginning to crystallize, though not without some shocking developments. While the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to look like the class of the Western Conference, the story of the season resides in the East, where the Detroit Pistons have surged into the second spot in our rankings.

Our power rankings model provides a comprehensive view of team performance, moving beyond simple win-loss records. We calculate a composite Power Score (0-100) that weighs overall winning percentage (30%), recent form over the last ten games (30%), point differential (15%), and conference standing (15%). We also factor in short-term momentum (last five games) and apply bonuses for quality wins against top-tier opponents. This formula allows us to identify which teams are truly playing elite basketball right now, rather than just coasting on early-season success.

Here is how the league stacks up for the week of January 12, 2026.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (33-7)

Power Score: 85.25

L10: 7-3 | Point Differential: +13.0 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0

Top Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)

The Thunder remain the undisputed kings of the NBA, boasting a staggering 13.0 point differential that suggests they are blowing teams out rather than just beating them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his MVP-caliber campaign, averaging nearly 32 points per game with elite efficiency. With three quality wins in their recent stretch, including a victory over Philadelphia, Oklahoma City shows no signs of slowing down.

2. Detroit Pistons (28-10)

Power Score: 74.41

L10: 6-4 | Point Differential: +6.6 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0

Top Player: Cade Cunningham (26.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 9.7 APG)

Detroit has officially arrived as a contender. Despite center Jalen Duren being sidelined for the last 11 days, the Pistons have maintained their momentum thanks to the brilliance of Cade Cunningham, who is flirting with a double-double average. They have logged impressive wins against the Knicks and Lakers recently, proving their 28-10 record is no fluke.

3. Phoenix Suns (24-15)

Power Score: 72.54

L10: 8-2 | Point Differential: +2.9 | Quality Win Bonus: +2.0

Top Player: Devin Booker (25.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.4 APG)

The Suns are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning eight of their last ten games to vault up the rankings. While their point differential is modest, they are finding ways to win close games, aided by the recent return of Grayson Allen to the rotation. Devin Booker continues to orchestrate the offense, keeping Phoenix competitive in a crowded Western Conference.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-14)

Power Score: 71.84

L10: 6-4 | Point Differential: +5.1 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0

Top Player: Anthony Edwards (28.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Minnesota remains a force in the West, backed by a top-tier defense and the explosive scoring of Anthony Edwards. They have collected four quality wins recently, including a tight victory over San Antonio and a blowout of Miami. With Rudy Gobert anchoring the paint and Julius Randle facilitating, the Timberwolves have a balanced attack that is difficult to stop.

5. Toronto Raptors (24-16)

Power Score: 71.74

L10: 7-3 | Point Differential: +1.9 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0

Top Player: Brandon Ingram (21.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.6 APG)

The Raptors are surging at the right time, having won seven of their last ten contests. The return of RJ Barrett after a month-long absence has added depth to a lineup already getting great production from Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. Their ability to beat quality opponents, evidenced by wins over Philadelphia and Golden State, solidifies their top-five status.

6. Boston Celtics (24-14)

Power Score: 70.22

L10: 7-3 | Point Differential: +6.8 | Quality Win Bonus: +1.0

Top Player: Jaylen Brown (29.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Boston continues to play efficient basketball, boasting the second-highest point differential in the East. Jaylen Brown has taken the reins of the offense, scoring nearly 30 points per game, while Derrick White provides stability in the backcourt. Although they dropped a recent game, their 7-3 record over the last ten games keeps them firmly in the contender conversation.

7. Denver Nuggets (26-13)

Power Score: 68.47

L10: 5-5 | Point Differential: +5.2 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0

Top Player: Jamal Murray (25.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 7.5 APG)

The Nuggets are treading water, going .500 over their last ten games, primarily due to Nikola Jokic’s absence for two weeks. In his absence, Jamal Murray has stepped up as the primary scorer, and the recent return of Aaron Gordon provides a much-needed boost. Denver needs their MVP back to reclaim the top spot, but it is managing to stay afloat.

8. San Antonio Spurs (27-12)

Power Score: 67.44

L10: 5-5 | Point Differential: +5.5 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0

Top Player: Victor Wembanyama (24.3 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 3.1 APG)

San Antonio holds a strong overall record but has cooled off significantly, losing three of their last five games. The scoring load falls heavily on Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. Despite the recent slump, wins against the Celtics and Knicks prove this team has a high ceiling when fully engaged.

9. New York Knicks (25-14)

Power Score: 63.46

L10: 5-5 | Point Differential: +4.6 | Quality Win Bonus: +1.0

Top Player: Jalen Brunson (28.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.3 APG)

The Knicks are holding steady in the middle of the playoff pack. Jalen Brunson remains an offensive dynamo, and Karl-Anthony Towns is controlling the boards with over 11 rebounds per game. The recent return of Josh Hart should help stabilize their rotation as they look to improve on a mediocre 5-5 stretch.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-18)

Power Score: 62.27

L10: 6-4 | Point Differential: +2.4 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0

Top Player: Donovan Mitchell (29.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Cleveland rounds out the top ten, buoyed by the high-volume scoring of Donovan Mitchell and the defensive presence of the recently returned Evan Mobley. They have proven they can hang with the best, securing quality wins against Minnesota and Denver. If they can maintain their current form, they could climb higher in the East.

11. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21)

Portland is playing better than its record suggests, having won seven of its last ten games. With Jerami Grant currently out, Deni Avdija has exploded offensively, averaging 26.1 points per game to lead the charge.

12. Philadelphia 76ers (21-16)

Tyrese Maxey is putting up a spectacular 30.9 points per game, carrying the Sixers while Joel Embiid remains limited by injury. They have split their last 10 games but remain a dangerous offensive team capable of beating anyone on a given night.

13. Los Angeles Clippers (15-23)

Don’t let the overall record fool you; the Clippers are the hottest team outside the top tier, winning eight of their last ten. With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden active and clicking, they are rapidly climbing out of the league’s basement.

14. Orlando Magic (22-18)

The Magic are holding the line despite Franz Wagner being sidelined since early December. Paolo Banchero has shouldered the load, averaging over 20 points and nearly nine rebounds to keep Orlando above .500.

15. Houston Rockets (22-14)

Houston has stumbled recently, losing three straight games. However, the duo of Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson gives them a potent mix of veteran scoring and youthful athleticism, keeping them dangerous.

16. Golden State Warriors (21-19)

Stephen Curry continues to defy time, averaging nearly 29 points per game for a Warriors team hovering around .500. They have played well recently, winning six of their last ten, but need more consistency from the supporting cast.

17. Atlanta Hawks (20-21)

With Trae Young sidelined for the last two weeks (and now traded), Jalen Johnson has emerged as a star, averaging 23.7 points and 10.3 rebounds. The Hawks have managed to stay competitive, winning three straight games behind Johnson’s breakout play.

18. Los Angeles Lakers (23-13)

The Lakers have slumped recently, losing six of their last ten games despite Luka Doncic averaging a triple-double every night. They need to correct their defensive issues to stop the slide and capitalize on Doncic’s brilliance.

19. Miami Heat (20-19)

Miami is treading water with a .500 record over its last ten games. The recent return of Tyler Herro provides a significant scoring punch alongside Norman Powell, helping stabilize their offense.

20. Milwaukee Bucks (17-22)

The Bucks are poised to rise after the recent return of Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Ryan Rollins has performed admirably in his absence, the “Greek Freak” changes the entire dynamic of the team, which has won six of its last ten.

21. Chicago Bulls (18-20)

With Josh Giddey likely out, the Bulls are relying heavily on Nikola Vucevic and rookie Matas Buzelis. They are struggling to find consistency, having lost three of their last five.

22. Charlotte Hornets (14-25)

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges provide plenty of offense, but the Hornets cannot stop anyone on the other end. Despite a poor record, they have managed to split their last ten games.

23. Memphis Grizzlies (17-22)

Injuries continue to plague Memphis, with Ja Morant currently sidelined. Jaren Jackson Jr. is doing his best to anchor the team, but the offense struggles to generate points without their star point guard.

24. Dallas Mavericks (14-25)

Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg is the bright spot in a tough season for Dallas, leading the team in scoring. The Mavericks are struggling to string wins together, losing seven of their last 10.

25. Brooklyn Nets (11-25)

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring at a high clip, and Cam Thomas has finally returned to the lineup. However, the Nets remain in a deep hole after losing three straight games.

26. Washington Wizards (10-28)

The Wizards are in a freefall, possessing one of the worst point differentials in the league. While rookies Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George show promise, wins are scarce in the nation’s capital.

27. Utah Jazz (13-25)

Lauri Markkanen is having another stellar individual season, but the Jazz defense is porous, allowing nearly 128 points per game recently. They have lost four of their last five contests.

28. Indiana Pacers (8-31)

It has been a nightmare season for Indiana, which sits at the bottom of the East. Pascal Siakam is putting up numbers, but the team cannot find ways to win games.

29. Sacramento Kings (9-30)

With Domantas Sabonis out for nearly two months, the Kings have collapsed. Even the scoring of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan hasn’t been enough to prevent a 2-8 slide over their last ten games.

30. New Orleans Pelicans (9-32)

The Pelicans occupy the basement of our rankings after losing nine of their last ten games. Trey Murphy is a bright spot offensively, but the team is struggling mightily on both ends of the floor.

Final Thoughts

The mid-season landscape is defined by the Thunder’s dominance and the Pistons’ surprising resilience. However, injuries to key stars like Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant, and Franz Wagner are actively reshaping the middle of the pack. As these stars return, expect significant volatility in the rankings over the coming weeks. Keep an eye on the Clippers and Bucks, two teams with losing records who are trending upward fast due to improved health and momentum.

