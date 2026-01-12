NBA Prediction Kalshi Markets Movement & Wrap for Monday, January 12

The loudest signal on Kalshi today was trade-driven volatility, with Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr. trade market ripping higher while several playoff and award boards showed sharp, asymmetric repricing. The second theme was a split screen in contender confidence: Oklahoma City’s top-end futures stayed bid, but its one-seed market leaked. At the same time, several fringe playoff teams saw abrupt probability resets.

Top movers that set the board

Michael Porter Jr. trade odds spike

The market for whether Brooklyn will trade Michael Porter Jr. before February 6 jumped hard, with the day’s range telling the story. It opened at 50c and closed at 80c, a +60.0% move, and it is now 72c bid, 81c ask. That move came with real participation: 6,329 contracts traded in the last 24 hours on 30,175 total volume, plus a still meaningful 18,185 in open interest.

The order book is also unusually two-sided for a market that just ran, with size sitting on both the yes and no sides, suggesting traders are still actively negotiating the new equilibrium rather than simply chasing.

Dallas playoff qualification takes a significant hit

Dallas’ playoff qualification odds were the biggest playoff-board downtick in the snapshot, opening at 8c and closing at 5c for a -37.5% move. The market is now 3c bid, 6c ask, and the spread itself is a warning label: pricing is thin and jumpy at these levels. Still, it traded 559 contracts in the last 24 hours on 91,380 total volume, so this was not a single-lot print.

Houston title odds get cut despite heavy liquidity

Houston’s championship odds were repriced lower, opening at 7c and closing at 5c for a -28.57% move. The market is now 6c bid, 7c ask, and the key detail is that this happened in a very liquid contract: 12,382 contracts traded in the last 24 hours, 898,728 total volume, and 612,970 open interest.

When a market with that much open interest moves two cents, it is typically real money shifting, not just a stale book.

Most Improved Player whipsaws

The Deni Avdija Most Improved Player market sold off sharply, opening at 63c and closing at 50c, down 20.63%, now 49c bid, 54c ask. That is a wide spread for a near-coinflip contract, and it matters because it traded: 2,886 contracts in the last 24 hours with 71,873 open interest.

At the same time, Jalen Johnson for Most Improved Player moved the other way, opening at 25c and closing at 31c for +24.0%, now 29c bid, 37c ask. The combined action reads like a rotation out of a consensus leader into a second tier, but liquidity remains fragmented given the spreads.

Milwaukee playoff qualification collapses

The most dramatic playoff-board repricing belonged to Milwaukee’s playoff qualification odds, which opened at 37c and closed at 30c, a -18.92% move. The market is now 29c bid, 38c ask, and that nine-cent spread is one of the widest among meaningful playoff prices, signaling uncertainty and likely headline sensitivity. Activity was solid: 461 contracts traded in the last 24 hours on 105,324 total volume, with 59,669 open interest still sitting in the contract.

Volume and order book highlights

Oklahoma City’s championship odds remain the liquidity center of the futures board at 42c bid, 43c ask , with 75,525 contracts traded in the last 24 hours and 1,354,873 total volume . The spread is tight, and the yes-side book shows notable depth at 42c . This is still the market’s primary “index” for title sentiment.

remain the liquidity center of the futures board at , with and . The spread is tight, and the yes-side book shows notable depth at . This is still the market’s primary “index” for title sentiment. The Nikola Jokic MVP market saw heavy two-way trade and a meaningful drop, opening at 12c and closing at 10c for -16.67% , now 11c bid, 12c ask . It also posted 33,873 contracts traded in the last 24 hours , which is massive for an awards contract and suggests a reallocation toward the top of the board.

market saw heavy two-way trade and a meaningful drop, for , now . It also posted , which is massive for an awards contract and suggests a reallocation toward the top of the board. On the playoff side, Los Angeles Lakers playoff qualification odds are a standout for participation, now 82c bid, 86c ask, with 98,388 total volume. The market opened at 82c and closed at 86c, up 4.88%, but the more important note is that it remains actively traded, not just a set-and-forget price.

Notable markets worth watching

Oklahoma City: best record bid, one-seed offered

Two related markets diverged: Oklahoma City’s best regular-season record moved up, 83c to 87c (+4.82%), now 83c bid, 89c ask, with 929 contracts traded in the last 24 hours. Oklahoma City to be the Western Conference one seed moved down, 96c to 90c (-6.25%), now 90c bid, 93c ask, with 93 contracts traded in the last 24 hours. That is not automatically inconsistent, but it is a clean “watch list” setup: traders are more confident in Oklahoma City’s overall regular-season dominance than in the specific one-seed outcome, which can be sensitive to tiebreakers and late-season rest.

Boston’s Eastern Conference price jumps while its title odds stay flat

Boston’s Eastern Conference title odds rose meaningfully, 19c to 22c (+15.79%), now 19c bid, 20c ask, while Boston’s championship odds are unchanged on the day at 5c bid, 6c ask. With 2,244 contracts traded in the last 24 hours in the East market and 43,122 contracts traded during the previous 24 hours in the title market, this is not a dead-board artifact. It is a fundamental divergence in how traders are pricing Boston’s path through the East versus the full title run.

Miami playoff odds surge, but conference odds sink

Miami’s playoff qualification odds jumped, 67c to 76c (+13.43%), now 71c bid, 74c ask. But Miami’s Eastern Conference title odds fell, 5c to 4c (-20.0%), now 4c bid, 5c ask. That combination often shows up when the market upgrades “make it in” probability without upgrading “can win four rounds” probability, and the spreads suggest traders are still not aligned on the ceiling case.

Closing takeaways

Trade markets drove the day’s cleanest repricing, led by Michael Porter Jr. trade odds closing at 80c after opening at 50c , on substantial twenty-four-hour volume.

, on substantial twenty-four-hour volume. The playoff board saw real damage in a few places, most notably Dallas and Milwaukee , and both are now priced with wide spreads.

, and both are now priced with wide spreads. Keep an eye on the Oklahoma City best record versus Western one-seed split and the Boston East-versus-title divergence. Those are the kinds of relative-pricing gaps that tend to attract the next wave of flow.

