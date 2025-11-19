NBA · 1 hour ago
Top NBA Player Props for Today (11/19): Mitchell Robinson Among Best Bets
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets as we tackle a nine-game slate.
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
1. NYK C Mitchell Robinson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+118) @ Dallas Mavericks
- Robinson is averaging 9.0 rebounds in just 16.6 minutes per game this season.
- He’s cleared this line in two straight games, pulling down 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
- Dallas ranks dead last in rebounding, allowing 61.9 boards per game to opponents.
- The Mavericks also rank 26th in team field-goal percentage (44.8%), which should result in plenty of missed shots and additional rebounding opportunities for Robinson.
2. DEN SG Tim Hardaway Jr. OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+116) @ New Orleans Pelicans
- Hardaway has been lights out from deep in the early going, averaging 2.5 made threes per game on 5.4 attempts (47.1%).
- The veteran has hit this mark in three of his past five games.
- Hardaway draws a terrific matchup against a Pelicans team that allows the third-most made threes per game and the most to opposing shooting guards.
- Averaging 22.8 minutes per game, Hardaway could see extra run if the Nuggets’ status as 14.5-point road favorites results in a lopsided affair.
