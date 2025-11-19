Top NBA Player Props for Today (11/19): Mitchell Robinson Among Best Bets

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets as we tackle a nine-game slate.

1. NYK C Mitchell Robinson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+118) @ Dallas Mavericks

Robinson is averaging 9.0 rebounds in just 16.6 minutes per game this season.

in just 16.6 minutes per game this season. He’s cleared this line in two straight games , pulling down 11 and 10 rebounds , respectively.

, pulling down , respectively. Dallas ranks dead last in rebounding , allowing 61.9 boards per game to opponents.

, allowing to opponents. The Mavericks also rank 26th in team field-goal percentage (44.8%), which should result in plenty of missed shots and additional rebounding opportunities for Robinson.

2. DEN SG Tim Hardaway Jr. OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+116) @ New Orleans Pelicans

Hardaway has been lights out from deep in the early going, averaging 2.5 made threes per game on 5.4 attempts ( 47.1% ).

on 5.4 attempts ( ). The veteran has hit this mark in three of his past five games .

. Hardaway draws a terrific matchup against a Pelicans team that allows the third-most made threes per game and the most to opposing shooting guards .

and the . Averaging 22.8 minutes per game, Hardaway could see extra run if the Nuggets’ status as 14.5-point road favorites results in a lopsided affair.

