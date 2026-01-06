Updated NBA Power Rankings: Contenders, Pretenders, and Midseason Movers

The Thunder lead the NBA power rankings for the week, with a remarkable +14.7 point differential and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 31.9 points per game.

Power Score: 82.34

L10: 6-4 | Point Differential: +14.7 | Quality Win Bonus: +2.0

Top Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)

The Thunder remain the undisputed kings of the league, boasting a staggering +14.7 average point differential that suggests they are blowing teams out with regularity. While they have gone 6-4 in their last ten games, their statistical dominance keeps them firmly at the top. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play at an MVP level, and while Jalen Williams has been limited to just 17 games due to injury, the machine keeps rolling.

Power Score: 75.87

L10: 7-3 | Point Differential: +7.2 | Quality Win Bonus: +2.0

Top Player: Jaylen Brown (30.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Boston has found its rhythm, winning seven of their last ten games and riding a three-game winning streak. Their +7.2 point differential indicates they are controlling games on both ends of the floor. Jaylen Brown has been a force, averaging over 30 points per game, while Derrick White (18.7 PPG) continues to provide essential two-way support.

Power Score: 73.34

L10: 6-4 | Point Differential: +6.1 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0

Top Player: Cade Cunningham (26.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.6 APG)

The biggest surprise of the 2025-26 season, the Detroit Pistons have climbed to third in our rankings thanks to a stellar 26-9 record and a knack for beating good teams. With quality wins over Cleveland, the Lakers, and Boston, Detroit has proven they belong in the contender conversation. Cade Cunningham is orchestrating the offense masterfully with nearly ten assists per game, while Jalen Duren anchors the paint with 10.6 rebounds per night.

Power Score: 73.1

L10: 7-3 | Point Differential: +5.5 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0

Top Player: De’Aaron Fox (21.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.8 APG)

San Antonio is surging, having won 7 of its last ten contests. The acquisition of De’Aaron Fox has paid dividends, giving them a dynamic scorer to pair with their young core. Crucially, Victor Wembanyama (24.3 PPG) has recently returned after missing nearly a month, which should only increase their ceiling moving forward.

Power Score: 68.12

L10: 7-3 | Point Differential: +2.1 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0

Top Player: Devin Booker (25.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.4 APG)

The Suns are heating up at the right time, winning seven of their last ten games despite a modest point differential. The recent return of Devin Booker has stabilized the offense, and Mark Williams has been hyper-efficient in the paint. However, they are still navigating the absence of Grayson Allen, who has been sidelined since mid-December.

Power Score: 67.69

L10: 5-5 | Point Differential: +8.6 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0

Top Player: Kevin Durant (25.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Houston boasts an elite +8.6-point differential, indicating they are often better than their recent 5-5 record suggests. The pairing of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun (21.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG) creates a nightmare for opposing defenses. They have secured three quality wins recently, proving they can handle top-tier competition when locked in.

Power Score: 66.81

L10: 6-4 | Point Differential: +5.0 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0

Top Player: Anthony Edwards (29.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Minnesota remains a dangerous team in the West, bolstered significantly by the recent return of Anthony Edwards, who is averaging nearly 30 points per game. Rudy Gobert continues to anchor the defense with 11.1 rebounds per game. With Julius Randle facilitating (5.7 APG), the Timberwolves have the firepower to climb higher if they can sustain their current momentum.

Power Score: 66.18

L10: 6-4 | Point Differential: +1.8 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0

Top Player: Brandon Ingram (22.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.7 APG)

The Raptors are grinding out wins, earning a massive bonus in our model for four quality victories. Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes (19.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG) provide a versatile forward duo that is difficult to match up with. The recent return of RJ Barrett, who is averaging 19.4 points per game, adds another layer of scoring punch to a resilient squad.

Power Score: 63.44

L10: 6-4 | Point Differential: +0.9 | Quality Win Bonus: +2.0

Top Player: Tyrese Maxey (31.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Philadelphia is trending upward with a three-game winning streak, largely due to getting healthy at the right time. Tyrese Maxey has been electric since his return, averaging over 31 points, and Joel Embiid (22.8 PPG) is back in the lineup after missing three weeks. While Kelly Oubre remains out, the Sixers’ top-end talent makes them a threat to anyone in the East.

Power Score: 63.39

L10: 5-5 | Point Differential: +5.5 | Quality Win Bonus: +2.0

Top Player: Jalen Brunson (29.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.5 APG)

The Knicks round out the top ten, though they are currently sliding with a three-game losing streak. Jalen Brunson continues to carry the offense, and Karl-Anthony Towns is a double-double machine (22.0 PPG, 11.8 RPG). However, the absence of Josh Hart, sidelined since Christmas, has hurt their rebounding and toughness on the wing.

11. Los Angeles Lakers (22-11)

The Lakers have a strong record but sit outside the top ten due to a flat point differential and a 5-5 run in their last ten games. Luka Doncic is putting up MVP numbers (33.7 PPG, 8.7 APG), but with LeBron James limited by injury and Austin Reaves sidelined, the supporting cast is being tested.

12. Miami Heat (20-16)

Miami is playing solid basketball, winning six of its last ten, though it is navigating significant injury issues. With Tyler Herro out since early December, Norman Powell (24.4 PPG) has stepped up as the primary scoring option, while rookie center Kel’el Ware is impressing on the glass.

13. Denver Nuggets (23-12)

Despite a good overall record, Denver’s metrics are slipping with a negative point differential over its last ten games. Nikola Jokic remains dominant (29.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 11.0 APG), but he’s out with an injury, and the absence of Aaron Gordon is clearly affecting their defensive stability.

14. Golden State Warriors (19-17)

The Warriors are hovering above .500, but look poised for a run with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both recently returning to the lineup. Curry is averaging 28.8 points per game, and his presence immediately raises the team’s ceiling despite a mediocre recent stretch.

15. Orlando Magic (20-16)

Orlando is treading water with a 5-5 record in their last ten games. Paolo Banchero (21.0 PPG) is doing the heavy lifting, but the Magic desperately miss Franz Wagner, who has been out since early December and remains without a clear timeline for return.

16. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-17)

The Cavaliers are struggling to find consistency, splitting their last ten games evenly. Donovan Mitchell (29.8 PPG) is carrying the scoring load, and the recent return of Evan Mobley should help shore up a defense that has been leaking points recently.

17. Chicago Bulls (17-18)

Chicago sits just below .500, relying heavily on the production of Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic. Coby White has been limited by injury, preventing the Bulls from finding a consistent rhythm in the backcourt.

18. Portland Trail Blazers (16-20)

Portland has shown signs of life, posting a 6-4 record over its last ten games. Deni Avdija has been a revelation, averaging 25.7 points and 7.1 assists, helping to cover for the absence of Jerami Grant, who hasn’t played since mid-December.

19. Los Angeles Clippers (12-22)

The Clippers are significantly underperforming their talent level, sitting ten games under .500. Despite Kawhi Leonard (28.2 PPG) and James Harden being active, the team has struggled to close out games, evidenced by a disappointing 4-1 record in their last five.

20. Milwaukee Bucks (16-20)

Milwaukee’s season has been rocky, but there is light at the end of the tunnel with Giannis Antetokounmpo recently returning to action. Ryan Rollins has filled in admirably as a scorer, but the Greek Freak’s return is the catalyst this team needs to climb back into the playoff picture.

21. Charlotte Hornets (12-23)

Charlotte is trying to find its footing, with LaMelo Ball recently returning to the lineup alongside Miles Bridges. They have split their last ten games, showing some competitive fire despite a poor overall record.

22. Brooklyn Nets (11-22)

The Nets are in a rebuilding phase, but have seen a spark from Cam Thomas, who recently returned after a long absence. Michael Porter Jr. continues to score well (25.9 PPG), but wins remain scarce.

23. Memphis Grizzlies (15-20)

Memphis has lost four straight games, sliding down the standings in the West. However, Ja Morant’s recent return offers hope that they can turn their season around in the second half.

24. Atlanta Hawks (17-20)

The Hawks have lost eight of their last ten games, plummeting in the rankings. Trae Young will miss another game, which won’t help an offense that has struggled to keep pace with opponents lately.

25. Dallas Mavericks (13-23)

It has been a tough season for Dallas, but rookie Cooper Flagg (18.9 PPG) has been a bright spot. The team is struggling to string together wins, having lost seven of its last ten contests.

26. Washington Wizards (9-25)

Washington is deep in the lottery race, having lost 25 games already this season. CJ McCollum is providing veteran scoring, but with rookie Kyshawn George sidelined, the Wizards lack depth.

27. Utah Jazz (12-22)

The Jazz have dropped three straight games and struggle defensively, allowing nearly 127 points per game. Lauri Markkanen (27.9 PPG) continues to be an offensive hub, but he lacks sufficient help.

28. New Orleans Pelicans (8-29)

Injuries have derailed the Pelicans’ season, with Zion Williamson sidelined and Jordan Poole limited. They have lost seven straight games and own one of the worst point differentials in the league.

29. Sacramento Kings (8-28)

The Kings are in a free fall, having lost five straight games. While Zach LaVine has returned, the absence of Domantas Sabonis (out since mid-November) has left a void in the paint that they cannot fill.

30. Indiana Pacers (6-30)

Indiana anchors the bottom of our rankings, currently riding a brutal ten-game losing streak. Despite Pascal Siakam’s efforts (23.8 PPG), the Pacers are struggling on both ends of the floor and looking toward the lottery.

