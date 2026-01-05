NBA Prediction Market Wrap for Monday

Atlanta’s playoff odds dropped sharply, Oklahoma City’s win record collapsed, and Philly, Boston, and Portland saw notable price jumps in NBA futures markets.

Top movers that mattered

Atlanta to qualify for the playoffs

Atlanta’s playoff qualification market was the cleanest signal of the day, and it moved the way sharp markets move when sentiment flips fast. Atlanta’s playoff odds slid from 61c at the open to 54c at the close, an 11.48% drop. That is a meaningful reset for a mid-range “bubble" team price, especially with only a modest 76 contracts traded in the last 24 hours, a reminder that thinner markets can gap quickly when liquidity is not there to absorb pressure.

That Atlanta downtick also showed up in the longer-shot conference layer. Atlanta’s Eastern Conference title odds fell from 4c to 3c (down 25%), a small move in cents but a big move in implied probability at the bottom of the board.

Oklahoma City to break the regular-season win record

Oklahoma City to break the regular season win record was down 7c to 2c (from 9c to 2c, down 77.78%). This is the most significant percentage mover on the slate and reads like traders aggressively de-risking a tail outcome. The market remains active, with 1,856 contracts traded over the last 24 hours.

San Antonio to win the Western Conference

San Antonio to win the Western Conference was down 4c to 9c (from 13c to 9c, down 30.77%). Notably, this came with real participation, 2,394 contracts traded in the last 24 hours, suggesting the move was not just a stale print.

Philadelphia to win the Eastern Conference

Philadelphia to win the Eastern Conference was up 4c to 10c (from 6c to 10c, up 66.67%). This was one of the strongest “risk-on" moves in the futures complex, supported by 2,935 contracts traded over the last 24 hours.

Boston to win the NBA title

Boston to win the NBA title was up 2c to 6c (from 4c to 6c, up 50%). Boston’s Eastern Conference title odds also rose, from 17c to 20c (up 17.65%), giving the move a more coherent “stack" across related markets.

Portland to make the playoffs

Portland to make the playoffs was up 7c to 17c (from 10c to 17c, up 70%). This is a big jump, but it came with 0zerocontracts traded in the last 24 hours, so traders should treat it as a fragile mark until volume confirms.

Volume and orderbook highlights

The NBA title market remains the center of gravity.

Oklahoma City’s championship odds traded 10,729 contracts in the last 24 hours, while San Antonio’s championship odds traded 11,649. The Los Angeles Lakers’ championship odds led the board, with 20,778 traded in the previous 24 hours, even though the price held at 3c bid, and San Antonio’s Western Conference previous market looks heavy on the “No" side. The orderbook shows a large size posted to sell “Yes" at 87c on the “No" side equivalent, indicating traders are comfortable leaning against a Spurs West run at current prices.

Wide spreads are still typical in awards and derivative awards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Finals MVP market was 37c bid, 44c ask, and his Western Conference Finals MVP market was 43c bid, 48c ask. Those gaps signal uncertainty and make it harder to read small price changes as genuine information.

Notable setups worth watching

Denver’s pricing is sending mixed signals across layers.

Denver’s Western Conference title odds fell from 13c to 12c (down 7.69%), but Denver’s championship odds rose from 8c to 10c (up 25%). That combination can happen, but it is a relationship to monitor because conference and title prices typically move in the same direction unless traders are specifically re-rating the East-West matchup layer.

Most Improved Player is getting repriced at the top.

Deni Avdija’s Most Improved odds jumped from 37c to 47c (up 27.03%) on 873 contracts traded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson moved the other way, down from 29c to 25c (down 13.79%). That is a meaningful reshuffle in a market that can trend hard once a consensus leader forms.

Defensive Player of the Year is volatile behind the leader.

Victor Wembanyama’s Defensive Player of the Year odds slipped from 19c to 17c (down 10.53%) despite massive activity, 66,825 contracts traded in the last 24 hours. At the same time, Rudy Gobert’s Defensive Player of the Year odds jumped from 5c to 12c (up 140%). That kind of two-way action suggests traders are actively rotating exposure rather than simply adding to the favorite.

Closing takeaways

Atlanta’s playoff price break, down 7c to 54c, was the most actionable “team direction" move, and it happened in a market that can move sharply on limited flow.

The most significant percentage move was Oklahoma City’s win record market collapsing to 2c, a clear example of traders selling a low-probability narrative.

Watch the cross-market consistency tomorrow, especially Denver’s conference vs title split and the continued churn in Defensive Player of the Year after heavy volume.

