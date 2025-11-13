Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Thursday’s Best Bets, Predictions (11/13)

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets as we tackle a mini three-game slate.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. ATL Nickeil Alexander-Walker OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+140) @ Utah Jazz

Alexander-Walker has hit this mark in two of his past three games , shooting a red-hot 47% from downtown during that span.

, shooting a red-hot during that span. He should get plenty of open looks from deep tonight against a Jazz team that’s allowing the third-most made threes and ranks 25th in defensive rating .

and ranks . Alexander-Walker is attempting a career-high 5.9 threes per game—significant volume.

2. PHX Royce O’Neale OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+102) vs. Indiana Pacers

O’Neale is averaging 5.7 RPG this season, the second-highest mark of his nine-year career .

this season, the . The veteran has cleared this line in four of his past six games , including last night’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

, including last night’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Indiana struggles on the glass, allowing the third-most rebounds per game (59.9) .

. With Phoenix’s leading rebounder, Mark Williams (8.7 RPG), expected to sit out tonight, O’Neale should have even more chances to crash the boards.

