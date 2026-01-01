NBA Ratings: Ranking the Top 10 Central Division Players of the Week

Central Division Player Ratings – Weekly Stock Report

The Central is guard-driven right now, with three primary engines setting the tone through usage and playmaking. Chicago’s depth shows up in the rankings with four top-10 entries, while Cleveland’s top-end talent still leads the division.

Let’s dive into the top 10.

1. Donovan Mitchell (CLE) – Rating: 74.64

Donovan Mitchell remains the division’s top offensive lever, pairing a massive 29.7 PPG with elite efficiency (62.6 TS%, 38.9% from three) in 33.8 minutes a night. The only nit this week: he’s cooled recently (23.4 PPG over his last five), but Cleveland is still 17-14 with him driving the bus.

2025-26 Stats: 29.7 PPG | 4.6 RPG | 5.5 APG

2. Josh Giddey (CHI) – Rating: 73.98

Josh Giddey‘s nightly triple-double pressure is real. Nearly 9.0 assists with an enormous 40.0 assist percentage, plus 8.9 boards from the guard spot. The shot has held up (38.6% from three), but his scoring has slipped lately (14.8 PPG over the last five), making him more of a table-setter than a finisher right now.

2025-26 Stats: 19.2 PPG | 8.9 RPG | 9.0 APG

3. Cade Cunningham (DET) – Rating: 73.07

Cade Cunningham is playing like a full-time offensive ecosystem: 26.5 points and 9.7 assists with a monster 42.4 assist percentage while logging 35.7 minutes. Detroit’s 22-8 record with him underscores how much the entire operation stabilizes when Cade is orchestrating, and his last-10 efficiency bump (50.3% FG) keeps his floor high even without a “hot" tag.

2025-26 Stats: 26.5 PPG | 6.2 RPG | 9.7 APG

4. Ryan Rollins (MIL) – Rating: 69.89

Ryan Rollins has quietly become a steady two-way guard piece, bringing 1.6 steals per game and strong perimeter shooting (40.0% from three) while starting most nights (29 starts in 34 games). The production has been stable across the last 10 and last five, but Milwaukee’s 14-20 record with him shows the numbers haven’t consistently translated to wins.

2025-26 Stats: 17.0 PPG | 4.2 RPG | 5.8 APG

5. Pascal Siakam (IND) – Rating: 66.13

Pascal Siakam is still delivering frontline scoring (23.5 PPG) with respectable shot-making (47.8% FG, 37.3% from three), and his low 9.0 turnover percentage is a plus for a high-usage forward. Indiana’s 6-27 record with him is glaring, but his output has been steady, even though the team results haven’t followed.

2025-26 Stats: 23.5 PPG | 6.6 RPG | 3.7 APG

6. Andrew Nembhard (IND) – Rating: 63.13

Andrew Nembhard‘s value is in the control: 6.7 assists with a 33.9 assist percentage, and he’s held a consistent playmaking line over the last 10 (7.3 APG). The efficiency is the swing skill: 42.8% FG on the season and 41.8% over the previous 10, especially with Indiana sitting at 4-25 in games he’s played.

2025-26 Stats: 17.2 PPG | 2.4 RPG | 6.7 APG

7. Nikola Vucevic (CHI) – Rating: 60.08

Nikola Vucevic continues to be Chicago’s steady interior hub, nearly matching Giddey on the glass (8.9 RPG) while spacing the floor at 37.9% from three. His last-10 line is basically on-brand (16.6 and 7.7), making him a reliable fantasy/betting “baseline" big even without a spike week.

2025-26 Stats: 16.1 PPG | 8.9 RPG | 3.3 APG

8. Evan Mobley (CLE) – Rating: 57.64

Evan Mobley‘s two-way profile stays elite for the role: 9.0 boards and 1.7 blocks with efficient finishing (50.1% FG, 57.3 TS%). The scoring has dipped a bit in the last five (15.0 PPG), but Cleveland’s 16-13 record with him and his steady last-10 rebounding (8.6) keep his impact sturdy.

2025-26 Stats: 18.2 PPG | 9.0 RPG | 4.0 APG

9. Tre Jones (CHI) – Rating: 57.42

Tre Jones is giving Chicago clean minutes and efficient offense, shooting 53.5% from the field and posting a strong 62.2 TS%, while keeping turnovers down (1.3). He’s been steady over the last 10 (4.9 APG, 52.6% FG), and his 1.5 steals per game adds sneaky value in both real life and category leagues.

2025-26 Stats: 12.4 PPG | 2.9 RPG | 5.2 APG

10. Ayo Dosunmu (CHI) – Rating: 56.88

Ayo Dosunmu‘s season-long efficiency is the calling card (49.3% FG, 42.1% from three, 62.2 TS%), and he’s been a plug-and-play scorer whether starting or off the bench (seven starts in 27 games). The short-term trend is the concern: down to 9.4 PPG over the last five, so his prop value is tied closely to whether the shot volume rebounds.

2025-26 Stats: 13.8 PPG | 2.7 RPG | 3.2 APG

*Stats as of Jan. 1/26

