NBA Power Rankings Updated: Rating All 30 Teams Today

The top of the NBA remains a two-conference arms race: New York holds the No. 1 spot on the strength of elite recent form and the week’s best quality-win profile, while Oklahoma City’s league-best record and massive point differential keep the Thunder firmly in the title-tier despite a more modest 6-4 run in their last 10.

This week’s biggest data vs. standings tension lives in the middle: teams like the Clippers and Nets sit well below .500, but their last-10 and last-5 performance (plus quality wins) are strong enough to pull them out of the bottom tier. On the other end, the Lakers’ 20-11 record can’t mask a brutal recent slide (4-6 L10, 1-4 L5, -8.0 L10 point diff), which is exactly the kind of divergence this model is designed to catch.

How the rankings are built: teams are ordered by a composite Power Score (0-100) that weighs overall record (30%), L10 form (30%), point differential (15%), conference standing (15%), L5 momentum (10%), and current streak (±5%), with bonuses for quality wins.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.

1) New York Knicks (23-9)

Power Score: 84.9



L10: 8-2 | Point Diff: +6.8 | Quality Win Bonus: +5.0



Top Player: Jalen Brunson (29.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.6 APG)

The New York Knicks stay No. 1 because the profile is complete: a 23-9 record, an 8-2 L10, and a strong +6.8 season point differential. The Knicks also lead the top tier in quality-win volume (5), including wins over TOR and ORL on the road. Even with a narrower +1.2 point diff in the last five, the W3 streak keeps the momentum component positive.

2) Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5)

Power Score: 82.0



L10: 6-4 | Point Diff: +14.2 | Quality Win Bonus: +2.0



Top Player: Shai Gilgeous Alexander (32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.4 APG)

The Oklahoma City Thunder‘s case is still built on dominance over the full season: 28-5 with a league-best +14.2 point differential and the No. 1 seed in the West. The Thunder’s 6-4 L10 is merely “good," not “great," which is why they trail New York in the composite. A W2 streak and quality wins over PHI and PHX stabilize the recent-form score, but the model is clearly asking for a sharper last-10 finish to reclaim No. 1.

3) San Antonio Spurs (23-9)

Power Score: 79.0



L10: 8-2 | Point Diff: +5.9 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0



Top Player: De’Aaron Fox (21.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.0 APG)

The San Antonio Spurs 8-2 L10 is top-tier, and the quality-win résumé is as loud as anyone’s: three wins over OKC (including one on the road) plus a road win over the Lakers. The only reason the Spurs aren’t pushing OKC harder is the current L2 skid, which dings the streak component. Still, a +5.9 season point differential and No. 2 standing in the West keep them firmly in the contender band.

4) Detroit Pistons (25-8)

Power Score: 77.9



L10: 7-3 | Point Diff: +6.4 | Quality Win Bonus: +2.0



Top Player: Cade Cunningham (26.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 9.7 APG)

The Detroit Pistons are the No. 1 seed in the East and have a 25-8 record, which is real, but the model also likes the underlying form: 7-3 L10 with a +9.4 L10 point differential. The Pistons’ quality wins (LAL and BOS, both on the road) add credibility to the profile. Cade Cunningham’s production (26.5/6.2/9.7) anchors a team that’s winning with both results and margin.

5) Boston Celtics (20-12)

Power Score: 75.7



L10: 7-3 | Point Diff: +6.1 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0



Top Player: Jaylen Brown (29.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.0 APG)

The Boston Celtics hold steady in the top five because the recent trend is strong: 7-3 L10 and 4-1 L5 with a +9.2 point differential over the last five. The Celtics also stack quality wins (4), including TOR twice and a decisive win over LAL. With Jaylen Brown at 29.5 PPG, Boston’s profile reads like a team rounding into form after a less dominant start by their standards.

6) Houston Rockets (20-10)

Power Score: 69.1



L10: 5-5 | Point Diff: +8.5 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0



Top Player: Kevin Durant (25.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.3 APG)

The Houston Rockets are the week’s clearest “split personality" contender: a strong 20-10 record and +8.5 season point differential, but only 5-5 in the last 10. The W3 streak and a 3-2 L5 with a +5.2-point differential suggest the Rockets are stabilizing at the right time, helped by quality wins over DEN and LAL (both away). With Kevin Durant leading at 25.5 PPG, the ceiling remains high. Cleaner execution (notably the 17.4 turnovers per game in the L10) is the swing factor.

7) Denver Nuggets (22-10)

Power Score: 68.6



L10: 6-4 | Point Diff: +7.2 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0



Top Player: Nikola Jokic (29.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 11.0 APG)

The Denver Nuggets offense is still humming (125.7 points per game season-long), and Nikola Jokic’s 29.6/12.2/11.0 keeps the floor extremely high. But the model flags the direction: a 2-3 L5 with essentially neutral margin (+0.2), and an L2 streak pulls the momentum score down. Quality wins over MIN, ORL, and HOU keep them in the top 10, yet the recent defensive leakage (122.1 allowed in the L10) is why they’re not higher. Jokic being out for at least four weeks will likely mean they start to slide fast.

8) Minnesota Timberwolves (21-12)

Power Score: 66.3



L10: 6-4 | Point Diff: +5.1 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0



Top Player: Anthony Edwards (29.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.7 APG)

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ ranking is driven by quality at the top end: wins over NYK and OKC at home are the kind of results that boost the bonus component and validate their ceiling. The Wolves are solid but not scorching (6-4 L10, 3-2 L5), and their conference position (6th) limits the standings component. With Anthony Edwards at 29.1 PPG, the profile suggests a dangerous team that’s a small consistency jump away from the West’s top tier.

9) Phoenix Suns (19-13)

Power Score: 65.8



L10: 6-4 | Point Diff: +1.8 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0



Top Player: Devin Booker (25.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 6.4 APG)

The Phoenix Suns are a momentum play: a 4-1 L5 with a +10.2 point differential and a W4 streak are doing heavy lifting in the composite. The season-long margin (+1.8) and a negative L10 point diff (-1.5) show the Suns haven’t been consistently dominant, but the recent surge is real. Quality wins over LAL, and MIN help explain why they’re top-10 despite a mid-pack West seed (7th).

10) Toronto Raptors (20-14)

Power Score: 63.6



L10: 5-5 | Point Diff: +1.4 | Quality Win Bonus: +4.0



Top Player: Brandon Ingram (21.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)

The Toronto Raptors round out the top 10 on a blend of solid record and strong quality-win volume (4), including two wins over MIA and a recent win over ORL. The Raptors’ recent efficiency is mixed (5-5 L10, -2.4 L10 point diff), which caps their ceiling in this model. Still, a W2 streak and a top-four conference position keep them ahead of the next cluster.

11) Golden State Warriors (17-16, 60.9)

The Golden State Warriors are trending better than their record: 6-4 L10 and 4-1 L5 with a +5.9 L10 point diff. Stephen Curry (28.8 PPG) keeps the offense afloat, and three quality wins help justify the placement.

12) Philadelphia 76ers (17-14, 55.2)

A 5-5 L10 and a rough 2-3 L5 (-6.0) explain why the Philadelphia 76ers sit outside the top 10 despite a winning record. Tyrese Maxey (30.8 PPG, 7.1 APG) is elite, but the profile is currently average in margin (+0.1 season point diff).

13) Miami Heat (18-15, 54.7)

The Miami Heat‘s 4-6 L10 is a drag, but the W3 streak and a +7.4 L5 point diff show a team catching form. The blowout quality win over DEN (147-123) is the signature result propping up their score.

14) Los Angeles Lakers (20-11, 52.8)

The Los Angeles Lakers are responsible for the model’s loudest warning label: 4-6 L10, 1-4 L5, and a -8.0 L10 point diff despite a strong overall record. Luka Doncic (33.5 PPG, 8.7 APG) is producing, but the recent defensive results (119.8 allowed in the L10) are sinking the momentum components.

15) Chicago Bulls (15-17, 52.0)

The Chicago Bulls’ 6-4 L10 suggests competitiveness, but the margins are ugly (-4.4 L10 point diff.), and the L2 skid hurts. Josh Giddey (19.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 9.0 APG) is stuffing the box score, yet the defense (122.4 allowed season-long) keeps them capped. Now, with Giddey out for a few weeks, the slide should be inevitable.

16) Orlando Magic (18-15, 51.8)

The Orlando Magic‘s record is solid, but a 4-6 L10 and -5.3 L10 point differential explain the slide in the model. Franz Wagner (22.7 PPG) leads, and the DEN quality win helps, but the recent trend is down.

17) Cleveland Cavaliers (18-16, 51.4)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are surviving on baseline competence (18-16, +2.1 season point diff) while the last 10 (4-6) remains shaky. The road quality win over SAS is a strong data point, and Donovan Mitchell (29.5 PPG) keeps them competitive nightly.

18) Los Angeles Clippers (11-21, 49.5)

The Los Angeles Clippers’ record is bad, but the form is undeniable: 5-0 L5 with a massive +21.0 point diff and a W5 streak, plus quality wins over DET, HOU, and LAL. Kawhi Leonard‘s recent five-game scoring (37.8 PPG) is the clearest driver of this surge.

19) Memphis Grizzlies (15-18, 46.3)

The Memphis Grizzlies are hovering: 5-5 L10 with a positive +4.2 L10 point diff, but the L2 streak and sub-.500 record keep them in the teens. Jaren Jackson (18.4 PPG) leads a team that’s been better than its season-long margin suggests.

20) Portland Trail Blazers (14-19, 45.9)

The Portland Trail Blazers’ W2 streak and quality wins over BOS and GSW are meaningful, but the overall profile is still negative (-3.3 season point diff, -5.4 L10). Deni Avdija (25.6 PPG, 6.9 APG) is carrying a heavy load.

21) Brooklyn Nets (10-20, 44.0)

A 6-4 L10 with a +6.7 L10 point diff (and three quality wins) keeps the Brooklyn Nets out of the true basement despite the record. Michael Porter (25.8 PPG) is the offensive engine.

22) Milwaukee Bucks (14-19, 43.1)

The Milwaukee Bucks are slightly up on momentum (W2, 3-2 L5), but the 4-6 L10 and negative margins (-2.9 season, -5.1 L10) keep them low. Ryan Rollins leads scoring at 17.1 PPG in a season that hasn’t stabilized.

23) Charlotte Hornets (11-21, 41.0)

The Charlotte Hornets 5-5 L10 and three quality wins are positives, but the overall record and -3.0 season point diff limit the climb. Miles Bridges leads at 19.9 PPG.

24) Utah Jazz (12-20, 37.2)

The Utah Jazz can score (120.4 season points for), but the defense is collapsing (127.1 allowed; -6.7 season point diff). Lauri Markkanen (27.7 PPG) and Keyonte George (24.6 PPG) keep them competitive, but the profile is still bottom-tier.

25) Dallas Mavericks (12-22, 34.8)

The Dallas Mavericks have quality wins (DEN, DET, HOU), but the L3 streak and 1-4 L5 drag the momentum score down. Cooper Flagg leads at 19.4 PPG, yet the overall record and -4.0 season point diff weigh heavily.

26) Atlanta Hawks (15-19, 29.8)

The Atlanta Hawks’ 2-8 L10, 0-5 L5, and L7 streak is the worst momentum profile in the league this week. Jalen Johnson (23.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 8.4 APG) is producing, but the defense (130.6 allowed in the L10) is a major red flag.

27) New Orleans Pelicans (8-26, 26.9)

The New Orleans Pelicans’ 5-5 L10 is respectable, but the L4 streak and 1-4 L5 show the recent slide. Trey Murphy leads at 20.7 PPG, and the HOU quality win is a bright spot.

28) Washington Wizards (7-24, 26.0)

The Washington Wizards’ season-long margin (-11.8) is the anchor, even with a recent TOR quality win. CJ McCollum leads at 18.6 PPG, but the overall profile remains near the bottom.

29) Sacramento Kings (8-25, 20.2)

A 2-8 L10 with a -12.9 L10 point diff explains the placement of the Sacramento Kings, even with a quality win over HOU. Zach LaVine leads at 20.2 PPG, but has been out since mid-December. The defense (122.3 allowed season-long) is cratering.

30) Indiana Pacers (6-27, 8.8)

The Indiana Pacers are in freefall: 1-9 L10, 0-5 L5, and an L9 streak with a -11.4 L10 point diff. Pascal Siakam (23.4 PPG) is producing, but there are no quality wins to offset the league-worst momentum profile.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

New York remains the most complete right-now team thanks to elite L10 form and the league’s best quality-win bonus, while OKC’s season-long dominance still makes them the safest bet by underlying margin. The teams to watch next week are the Clippers (a perfect 5-0 L5 with elite margin) and the Lakers, whose record is strong but whose recent trend is moving in the wrong direction fast.

*Records and Stats as of Dec. 31/25