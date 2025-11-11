NBA · 6 hours ago
Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets, Predictions
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!
Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets:
1. MEM SG Cedric Coward OVER 1.5 Made Threes (-104) @ New York Knicks
- Coward is averaging 1.8 made threes per game on 4.4 attempts (44.4%).
- The rookie has cleared this line in back-to-back games and three of his last four.
- New York is allowing the most made threes per game to opponents (15.7).
- Despite coming off the bench, Coward has played at least 28 minutes in each of his last five games.
2. TOR PG Immanuel Quickley 6+ Assists (-156) @ Brooklyn Nets
- Quickley is averaging a team-leading 6.3 assists per game.
- He has recorded at least six dimes in three consecutive games and six of his last seven.
- Brooklyn is allowing the most assists per game to opponents.
- Quickley recorded 15 assists in his lone appearance against the Nets last season.
