NBA · 6 hours ago

Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets, Predictions

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. MEM SG Cedric Coward OVER 1.5 Made Threes (-104) @ New York Knicks

  • Coward is averaging 1.8 made threes per game on 4.4 attempts (44.4%).
  • The rookie has cleared this line in back-to-back games and three of his last four.
  • New York is allowing the most made threes per game to opponents (15.7).
  • Despite coming off the bench, Coward has played at least 28 minutes in each of his last five games.

2. TOR PG Immanuel Quickley 6+ Assists (-156) @ Brooklyn Nets

  • Quickley is averaging a team-leading 6.3 assists per game.
  • He has recorded at least six dimes in three consecutive games and six of his last seven.
  • Brooklyn is allowing the most assists per game to opponents.
  • Quickley recorded 15 assists in his lone appearance against the Nets last season.

