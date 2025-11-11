Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets, Predictions

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets:

1. MEM SG Cedric Coward OVER 1.5 Made Threes (-104) @ New York Knicks

Coward is averaging 1.8 made threes per game on 4.4 attempts (44.4%).

on 4.4 attempts (44.4%). The rookie has cleared this line in back-to-back games and three of his last four .

and . New York is allowing the most made threes per game to opponents (15.7) .

. Despite coming off the bench, Coward has played at least 28 minutes in each of his last five games.

2. TOR PG Immanuel Quickley 6+ Assists (-156) @ Brooklyn Nets

Quickley is averaging a team-leading 6.3 assists per game .

. He has recorded at least six dimes in three consecutive games and six of his last seven .

and . Brooklyn is allowing the most assists per game to opponents .

. Quickley recorded 15 assists in his lone appearance against the Nets last season.

