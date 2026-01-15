12 College Football Stars Who Just Rocked the Transfer Portal

5) SEC Reset Button: Why Josiah Thompson’s Return Could Change South Carolina’s Line
Josiah Thompson didn’t just rethink his future; he doubled down on it. After briefly entering the portal, the former five-star tackle opted to stay put as South Carolina resets its offensive line from the ground up.
- Elite Pedigree: Once one of the highest-rated offensive line recruits in the country, Thompson’s raw talent has never been questioned, even through an uneven stretch that mirrored the Gamecocks’ struggles in the trenches.
- The “Fit” Factor: With much of South Carolina’s offensive line turning over after offseason changes, Thompson gets a clean slate. A revamped unit around him could ease his workload and finally unlock the upside that made him a five-star in the first place.