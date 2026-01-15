12 College Football Stars Who Just Rocked the Transfer Portal

12) Mountain West’s New Defensive Anchor: Why Dee Crayton Could Shine at UNLV

Clemson → UNLV

Dee Crayton’s portal move is all about opportunity. After three seasons at Clemson with limited snaps, the linebacker now heads to UNLV to carve out a bigger role and showcase his skills.

Elite Production: Over three seasons with the Tigers, Crayton totaled 28 tackles, showing flashes of speed, tackling ability, and instincts that never had a full stage to shine on.

The "Fit" Factor: UNLV offers Crayton the chance to step into a starting role and become a focal point of the Rebels' defense. With his Clemson-honed fundamentals, he's poised to make an immediate impact in the Mountain West.

