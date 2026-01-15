15 Best Players Still Available in the College Football Transfer Portal

As the College Football Playoff continues to unfold, the offseason is already in full swing. As top players around the nation continue to use the transfer portal to find fresh starts ahead of the 2026 season, here’s a look at the top 15 players still available on the open market.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) OT Jordan Seaton, Colorado

Jordan Seaton committed to Colorado out of high school as a highly touted recruit from IMG Academy. The offensive lineman has lived up to the hype since joining the Buffaloes and has been one of the biggest bright spots for Deion Sanders’ squad since arriving. However, after yet another disappointing season in the Big 12, the star lineman has opted to test his market in the transfer portal, where top contenders are expected to bid for his services.

2) EDGE Damon Wilson II, Missouri

Damon Wilson II originally committed to George as a five-star recruit out of high school, where he struggled to carve out a consistent role in the Bulldogs’ stacked defense. Hoping a fresh start would allow him to prove how impactful he could be, the pass rusher transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season. Using his lone season with the Tigers to boast career-highs across the board, including nine sacks on the season, Wilson finds himself back in the transfer portal with a chance to land on a contender.

3) DL Mandrell Desir, Florida State

Mandrell Desir becomes one of the top available defenders in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Florida State. In his lone season with the Seminoles, the six-foot-four defensive lineman totaled 30 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass defense. Desir will be a priority target, and that’s because he’ll be an immediate impact player wherever he lands.

4) QB Husan Longstreet, USC

Husan Longstreet committed to USC as a highly touted five-star recruit out of high school. The dual-threat QB was expected to emerge as a star for the Trojans, but after the return of Jayden Maiava, the quarterback has opted to continue his development elsewhere. After entering the portal, Longstreet is expected to be pursued by several top programs.

5) RB Justice Haynes, Michigan

Justice Haynes finds himself as a late entry to the transfer portal, but he’ll easily become one of the most coveted players available after a breakout season at Michigan. Totaling 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a focal point of the Wolverines’ offense, Haynes proved just how explosive he can be with the ball in his hands. Now, after the turnover at head coach, the Georgia native finds himself back in the portal seeking another fresh start.

6) EDGE Darryl Desir, Florida State

Darryll Desir, the brother of Mandrell Desir, also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following one season at Florida State. In his lone season with the Seminoles, the Florida native totaled 23 tackles and a sack. Between his size, potential, and years of eligibility remaining, Desir will be a top target for teams looking to bolster their pass rush. However, FSU’s recent efforts to retain the twins could keep them in Tallahassee.

7) DL Francis Brewu, Pittsburgh

Francis Brewu adds his name to the transfer portal following an impressive season at Pittsburgh, totaling 36 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. The Ohio native has the skillset to be a force on nearly any defensive line in the country, and because of that, he’ll be a coveted portal target for several teams.

8) QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit out of high school. He was unexpectedly thrown into the starting lineup following a mid-season injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar. After taking some time to adjust, Grunkemeyer finished the season leading the Nittany Lions on a four-game winning streak, while tossing for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and only four interceptions along the way. Now, he hits the portal looking for the chance to find the right fit for him moving forward.

9) S Brandyn Hillman, Michigan

Brandyn Hillman committed initially to Michigan as a top recruit out of high school, where he spent the last three seasons developing into a reliable playmaker in the Wolverines’ secondary. Following a breakout year totaling 49 tackles, three pass defenses, a forced fumble, and an interception, Hillman earned All-Big Ten honors. After entering his name, Hillman will have several teams interested in his services on the open market.

10) IOL Joe Brunner, Wisconsin

Joe Brunner enters the transfer portal after yet another impressive season at Wisconsin. The offensive lineman brings a grit and physicality that nearly every team in the nation covets in the trenches. Brunner will have a robust market as teams look to bolster their offensive lines ahead of the 2026 season.

11) S Faheem Delane, Ohio State

Faheem Delane committed to Ohio State as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. Throughout his freshman season with the Buckeyes, the six-foot-one safety totaled 12 tackles in a limited role at OSU. Hoping to secure a larger role ahead of the 2026 season, Delane enters the transfer portal, where he’ll immediately interest several teams.

12) DL Kevin Wynn, Florida State

Kevin Wynn landed at Florida State as a top recruit out of high school as a top recruit. In his lone season with the Seminoles, the Georgia native struggled to carve out a sizable role, which eventually led him to enter the transfer portal. Expect Wynn to find a new team rather quickly, especially considering his remaining eligibility.

13) TE Vander Ploog, Oregon

Vander Ploog committed to Oregon as a top 10 tight end recruit in the 2025 class, hoping to become the next breakout star in Dan Lanning’s offense. However, after struggling to find the field as a freshman, the six-foot-six pass catcher decided a fresh start would be what’s best for his development. Ploog lands in the portal and will immediately have several suitors on the open market.

14) CB Smith Snowden, Utah

Smith Snowden entered the 2025 season as a top corner in the nation following an impressive 2024 campaign. Although the versatile corner didn’t take a step forward in 2025, the Utah native still proved to be a reliable player in coverage for the Utes’ secondary. Following the change at head coach, Snowden enters the portal, where he’ll have plenty of suitors to choose from.

15) TE Luke Reynolds, Penn State

Luke Reynolds committed to Penn State as a top recruit out of high school. Across two seasons with the Nittany Lions, he’s struggled to carve out a large enough role to prove why. Following the turnover at the head coach position, the six-foot-four pass catcher enters the portal looking to prove his versatility by way of a fresh start. Expect Reynolds to have a robust market in the portal.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.