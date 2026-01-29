2026 NFL Draft: Ranking All 6 Senior Bowl Quarterbacks

Final Verdict: 2026 Senior Bowl QB Draft Projections

The Senior Bowl is the last hurrah for college standouts looking to make a lasting impression on NFL scouts. This year's edition features six of the brightest quarterbacks in the nation, most of whom will fall behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson on NFL draft boards. Teams will evaluate accordingly, but don't be surprised when a few of these names jump up the draft come April.

Here is where the 2026 Senior Bowl quarterbacks currently stand on many NFL draft boards:

Diego Pavia Draft Projection

Current Draft Projection: Round 4

Key to Rising: You can teach size. Pavia needs to prove his diminutive stature won't be an issue in the NFL.

Taylen Green Draft Projection

Current Draft Projection: Round 5

Key To Rising: Improve defensive reads and passing times.

Sawyer Robertson Draft Projection

Current Draft Projection: Round 5

Key to Rising: Making cleaner throws and learning to improvise.

Garrett Nussmeier Draft Projection

Current Draft Projection: Round 3

Key To Rising: Proving health and recapturing earlier-career form.

Luke Altmyer Draft Projection

Current Draft Projection: Round 7

Key to Rising: Improve arm strength.

Cole Payton Draft Projection

Current Draft Projection: Round 7

Key To Rising: Prove that he can use his frame to his advantage, and that one season as a starter won't hold him back.

Which of these signal-callers is the biggest "sleeper" for the 2026 NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments!

What’s Next? The NFL Scouting Combine

February 22 to March 2

QBs On-Field Evaluations - February 28

NFL Network

The NFL Scouting Combine is the last hurdle for prospects to cross ahead of the NFL Draft. Players of all stripes will be put through the wringer as they undergo team interviews, psychological evaluations, and physical testing.

Ready for April? For complete 2026 draft coverage, visit our NFL Draft Page for live news, updated mock drafts, and exclusive player rankings.

