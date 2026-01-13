College Football’s Worst Coaches of 2025: Ranking the Bottom 15

15. Mike Norvell - Florida State Seminoles

For the second-straight season, the Florida State Seminoles were one of the most disappointing teams in the country. The Seminoles supposedly have plenty of talent, and that was on full display in the season opener against Alabama, when they blasted the Crimson Tide, and then followed that up with blowout wins over East Texas A&M and Kent State. Mike Norvell’s team rose to 3-0, and FSU fans were thumping their chests that they were back in the driver’s seat in the ACC. The fun did not last, and things careened back into a ditch quickly as they went to Virginia and lost 46-38. That was followed by losses to Miami and Pittsburgh, and an inexcusable defeat to Stanford that extended the ACC losing streak to nine games before they beat Wake Forest. FSU finished 5-7, and the financial reality of Norvell’s buyout is the only thing keeping him employed in Tallahassee for another season.

