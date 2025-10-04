Does Florida Play Today? College Football Schedule for Gators’ Next Game

‌



The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Florida Gators schedule right here.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Does Florida Play Today?

Yes, the Florida Gators do play today in Week 6 of the college football season.

The Gators are coming off their first bye of the season, looking to rebound from their 1-3 start. Florida returns in Week 6 for a formidable challenge. The No. 9-ranked Texas Longhorns make their way to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to do battle with the Florida Gators. The Gators sit as 5.5-point underdogs, coming in at +176 on the moneyline.

Florida boasts the 11th-shortest odds to win the SEC at +5500. The Gators’ odds to win the National Championship are at +17500.

What does the rest of the Gators’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below.

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Florida Gators 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Florida 55, Long Island University 0 Sept. 6 Florida 16, South Florida 18 Sept. 13 Florida 10, LSU 20 Sept. 20 Florida 7, Miami 26 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 vs Texas Oct. 11 @ Texas A&M Oct. 18 vs Mississippi State Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 vs Georgia Nov. 8 @ Kentucky Nov. 15 @ Ole Miss Nov. 22 vs Tennessee Nov. 29 vs Florida State

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!