NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Does Florida Play Today? College Football Schedule for Gators’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Florida Gators schedule right here.

Does Florida Play Today?

Yes, the Florida Gators do play today in Week 6 of the college football season. 

The Gators are coming off their first bye of the season, looking to rebound from their 1-3 start. Florida returns in Week 6 for a formidable challenge. The No. 9-ranked Texas Longhorns make their way to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to do battle with the Florida Gators. The Gators sit as 5.5-point underdogs, coming in at +176 on the moneyline. 

Florida boasts the 11th-shortest odds to win the SEC at +5500. The Gators’ odds to win the National Championship are at +17500.

What does the rest of the Gators’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below. 

Florida Gators 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Florida 55, Long Island University 0
Sept. 6 Florida 16, South Florida 18
Sept. 13 Florida 10, LSU 20
Sept. 20 Florida 7, Miami 26
Sept. 27 Bye
Oct. 4 vs Texas
Oct. 11 @ Texas A&M
Oct. 18 vs Mississippi State
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 vs Georgia
Nov. 8 @ Kentucky
Nov. 15 @ Ole Miss
Nov. 22 vs Tennessee
Nov. 29 vs Florida State

