College Football Transfer Portal: Ranking the 10 Best Players Right Now

10. Drew Mestemaker: The Nation's Best Secret
Drew Mestemaker (Quarterback)
- Former Team: North Texas
- New Team: Oklahoma State
- Height/Weight: 6-4, 210
- Class: RS FR
- Eligibility: 3 Years
To call Drew Mestemaker an under-the-radar prospect as a recruit would be an understatement. He landed at North Texas, where he broke out this past season, his second on campus. With 4,379 yards (9.5 YPA), the Austin product led the nation in passing, adding 34 touchdown passes while leading the top scoring offense and the Mean Green to 12 wins. From unknown to prolific, Mestemaker is high on everyone’s list and nearly unanimous as the top player in the transfer portal from the Group of Five. A backup quarterback for most of his high school career, Mestemaker impressed with his command of the offense, quick release, decision-making, and ability to read a defense. It will be interesting to see how it translates to the Power 4 level.