College Football Transfer Portal: Ranking the 10 Best Players Right Now

7. Brendan Sorsby: The $5 Million Man

Brendan Sorsby (Quarterback)

Former Team: Cincinnati

Cincinnati New Team: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Height/Weight: 6-3, 235

6-3, 235 Class: RS JR

RS JR Eligibility: 1 Year

Considered by many to be the top player and quarterback in the 2026 Transfer Portal, Brendan Sorsby is a true dual-threat with excellent size. He started his career in Bloomington before Indiana became a powerhouse under Curt Cignetti, and not many thought that highly of the three-star recruit. Fast forward to now, and after two seasons with Cincinnati, Sorsby has shown significant growth over the past three seasons. He’s seen his yards per pass (8.3 in 2025) and touchdowns increase each year at the college level, and if he can continue to improve, he will be worth every penny. In addition to the 27 touchdowns Sorsby threw in 2025, he rushed for an additional nine (580 rushing yards, 5.8 YPC). The Texas native has a good arm to go along with his mobility, with the reps to be an RPO demon in 2026.