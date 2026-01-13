Top 12 Players Who Committed in the College Football Transfer Portal on Monday

3) S Koi Perich, Minnesota -> Oregon
Koi Perich announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and immediately became one of the top defenders available. After a monster season at Minnesota, totaling 82 tackles, two pass defenses, one sack, a forced fumble, and an interception, Perich garnered plenty of interest from teams looking to bolster their secondary. Still, with his development and NFL career in mind, the star safety opted to finish his college career on a contending Big Ten team, Oregon.