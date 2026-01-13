Top 12 Players Who Committed in the College Football Transfer Portal on Monday

12) CB A.J. Harris, Penn State -> Indiana

A.J. Harris transferred from Georgia and immediately became a full-time starter at Penn State in 2024. Over the last two seasons, the six-foot-one corner has developed into one of the most reliable pieces on the Nittany Lions' secondary. Still, after the turnover at head coach, the dynamic defender opted to test the market in the transfer portal. After drawing plenty of interest, Harris jumped at the chance to suit up for a top contender when Indiana came calling for his services.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.