Top 15 Players Available in the College Football Transfer Portal

8) QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State
Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit out of high school. He was unexpectedly thrown into the starting lineup following a mid-season injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar. After taking some time to adjust, Grunkemeyer finished the season leading the Nittany Lions on a four-game winning streak, while tossing for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and only four interceptions along the way. Now, he hits the portal looking for the chance to find the right fit for him moving forward.