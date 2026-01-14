Top 15 Players Available in the College Football Transfer Portal

2) EDGE Damon Wilson II, Missouri

Damon Wilson II originally committed to George as a five-star recruit out of high school, where he struggled to carve out a consistent role in the Bulldogs' stacked defense. Hoping a fresh start would allow him to prove how impactful he could be, the pass rusher transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season. Using his lone season with the Tigers to boast career-highs across the board, including nine sacks on the season, Wilson finds himself back in the transfer portal with a chance to land on a contender.