Top 50 Quarterbacks Who Entered the College Football Transfer Portal

12) Rocco Becht, Iowa State

*Becht committed to Penn State*

Entering the 2025 season, Rocco Becht was viewed as a potential candidate to watch, aiming to put himself among the nation's top-tier quarterbacks after finishing his 2024 campaign with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, while also proving to be a dangerous dual-threat, rushing for eight touchdowns. Instead, the Florida native put together his worst season with the Cyclones since taking the starting job three years ago, finishing with 24 total touchdowns (16 passing, 8 rushing) and nine interceptions. Nonetheless, following head coach Matt Campbell's departure from the Cyclones, Becht enters the portal, where he becomes a top available QB in the portal with the chance for a bounce-back season in 2026.