Transfer Portal Tracker: Top 12 Commitments of the Weekend

As the college football season approaches an end, dominoes continue to fall in the transfer portal. With premier talents landing top NIL deals, underrated playmakers seeking fresh starts, and coaching battles to land top players, here’s a look at the top moves from the weekend.

1) Committed: WR Cam Coleman, Auburn -> Texas

Cam Coleman immediately became one of the top players in the transfer portal after making his intent to split from Auburn clear. The former five-star has totaled 1,306 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons with the Tigers, proving to be one of the lone bright spots for the struggling SEC squad. Coleman’s market included several contenders interested in his services, but in the end, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns won the sweepstakes for the talented wideout.

2) Committed: EDGE Chaz Coleman, Penn State -> Tennessee

Chaz Coleman entered his name into the transfer portal after spending this past year as a true freshman at Penn State. The six-foot-four pass rusher racked up eight total tackles, one sack, a pass defense, and a forced fumble in a limited role with the Nittany Lions. Coleman had an abundance of suitors, but his recruitment process ended with the SEC, landing the versatile pass rusher at Tennessee.

3) Entered: RB Justice Haynes, Michigan

Justice Haynes finds himself as a late entry to the transfer portal, but he’ll easily become one of the most coveted players available after a breakout season at Michigan. Totaling 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a focal point of the Wolverines’ offense, Haynes proved just how explosive he can be with the ball in his hands. Now, after the turnover at head coach, the Georgia native finds himself back in the portal seeking yet another fresh start.

4) Committed: RB Hollywood Smothers, NC State -> Texas

Hollywood Smothers committed to Alabama as one of the most explosive offensive weapons in the transfer portal after departing from NC State. The running back posted a career year as a starter for the Wolfpack this season, rushing for 939 yards and six touchdowns. Smothers seems set to suit up for the Crimson Tide in 2026, but the Longhorns never wavered in their pursuit of the dynamic back, which is precisely why Smothers opted to flip his commitment to Texas over the weekend.

5) Committed: QB Deuce Knight, Auburn -> Ole Miss

Deuce Knight added his name to the list of former five-star recruits set to enter the transfer portal following the head coaching change at Auburn. Knight served as a backup quarterback for the majority of the season, totaling 25 pass attempts, completing 17 for 259 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, the Mississippi native racked up 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns, proving his versatility as a dual-threat QB in his limited role. Knight had plenty of suitors, but the chance to suit up close to home with an SEC contender was too good to pass up. Knight lands at Ole Miss ahead of the 2026 season.

6) Committed: WR Isaiah Horton, Alabama -> Texas A&M

Isaiah Horton began his career at Miami, where he spent three seasons before transferring to Alabama. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, the six-foot-four wideout impressed, reeling in 42 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, hoping to find the opportunity to put his skillset on full display, the pass catcher entered his name back in the transfer portal. Horton’s process unraveled quickly, with the Texas A&M Aggies’ full-court pursuit culminating in a commitment over the weekend.

7) Committed: S Ricardo Jones, Clemson -> Vanderbilt

Ricardo Jones spent the last two seasons at Clemson, where he’s impressed in each of his first two years. The Georgia native showed out this past year, totaling 39 tackles, six interceptions, and three pass defenses. After entering the portal, Jones heard from several teams, but the opportunity to join Vanderbilt’s culture change stood out to the defender.

8) Committed: DT Kelby Collins, Alabama -> South Carolina

Kelby Collins began his college career at Florida, spending his first two seasons with the Gators before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2025 season. The six-foot-four defensive lineman impressed in his limited snaps with the Crimson Tide, totaling 10 tackles and two sacks as a rotation piece. Now, he finds a home with another SEC squad in South Carolina, as Shane Beamer looks to bolster his defensive line to make a run in 2026.

9) Committed: WR Nitro Tuggle, Purdue -> South Carolina

Nitro Tuggle transferred to Purdue last offseason after opting to depart from George, where he committed as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. Searching for a larger role, the wideout landed with the Boilermakers, where he went on to reel in 34 receptions for 500 yards and four touchdowns. Now, Tuggle heads back to the portal, looking to prove what he can offer on a larger stage.

10) Entered: TE Vander Ploog, Oregon

Vander Ploog committed to Oregon as a top 10 tight end recruit in the 2025 class, hoping to become the next breakout star in Dan Lanning’s offense. However, after struggling to find the field as a freshman, the six-foot-six pass catcher decided a fresh start would be what’s best for his development. Ploog lands in the portal and will immediately have several suitors on the open market.

11) Committed: RB CJ Baxter Jr., Texas -> Kentucky

CJ Baxter’s decision to enter the transfer portal puts him among the top offensive weapons available in the portal. The Florida native put together a strong freshman season at Texas. Still, after an underwhelming sophomore campaign with the Longhorns courtesy of injuries, Baxter entered the portal seeking an opportunity elsewhere. The Florida native finds that opportunity at Kentucky, where he’ll have the chance to start for the Wildcats.

12) Committed: CB Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State -> Penn State

Jeremiah Cooper spent the last four seasons at Iowa State, where he’s shown flashes of how impactful and reliable he can be in the secondary. The defender has shown great instincts, and with his size, he can cover a variety of different receivers. Cooper now joins the wave of Cyclones following former head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State.

